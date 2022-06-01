Walker boys basketball coach Anthony Schiro couldn’t and wouldn’t take all the credit for being selected the All-Parish basketball Coach of the Year.
“It means a lot to me, not in a sense just because I want the award, but it means a lot because it’s by my peers,” Schiro said. “It’s (chosen) by the other coaches. They select this. It’s an honor for them to know that they think much of what we’re doing with our program, with our players, the way we’re doing things. It’s an honor to be selected by those guys.
“To be honest with you, I don’t always feel like I deserve the award because I have players that make great plays like a Warren (Young Jr.), a Ja’Cory (Thomas), a Donald (Butler),” Schiro continued. “Without those guys, I don’t get to do the things I do.”
Schiro earned the honor after guiding the Wildcats to their sixth straight parish championship and a fifth straight appearance in the state tournament, and he said a big part of the team’s success came from having four returning starters.
“With four starters coming back, we knew we were in good shape,” Schiro said. “I think we used our press a lot more this year just because these guys were a year older and a little bit more physically mature and mentally ready to do that. They had gotten a lot of experience, but other than that, we just kind of did a lot of the same stuff that you’ve been doing, but just doing it a little better. It’s a credit to those guys.”
“There wasn’t a whole lot of changing going on, but we actually were able to add some wrinkles into the offense that I thought really helped us out,” Schiro said. “We were able to add some things to our defense, do a couple of different types of presses and different things. Then we could change it up, and these guys were capable of just doing that. If we called something, they could do it, and that just comes from that extra year of experience.”
The Wildcats started the season 14-3 while winning the parish title with a pair of five-game winning streaks during that run. Schiro pointed out the team opened the season with a 68-67 road win over Catholic, defeated Rayville by four and had a pair of one-point wins over St. Augustine and Dunham.
“I was really pleased with the way we started the season,” Schiro said. “A couple of our key guys were really coming in off the football field, but again, that tells you what kind of athletes these guys are. They’re multi-sport athletes. They were some of our best football players getting awards over there. They come in for us, and I thought they came in and they were ready to go. We started off with a lot of close games early, which I think really helped us out.”
“It’s always kind of up and down, and you do face some adversity, but I give credit to our guys,” Schiro said. “They were pretty steady and pretty consistent all year. There weren’t a lot of games where we didn’t have a chance to win.”
Schiro said the Wildcats’ run in the parish tournament, which included a 48-46 win over Denham Springs and a 61-53 victory over Live Oak in the championship game, helped set the tone for the season.
“They’re in our district,” Schiro said. “They’re 5A schools. They’re solid programs. Denham had a great season this year. You just set the tone. It’s a good measuring stick early in the season of where we are and where we need to go.”
Walker was 3-2 in District 4-5A play with losses to Zachary and Scotlandville. The Broncos repeated as Class 5A state champions, while the Hornets did the same in Division I.
“Playing them, that can only make you prepared for the playoffs,” Schiro said. “I mean, who are you going to see that’s going to be better than those guys? Even when you’re playing a tough Live Oak team and a tough Denham team, both of them were in the 20s in the power rankings, but I felt like they could have been a top-15 team. Denham played tough, and obviously when you’re playing those two teams, it’s an in-parish rival, so you’re going to get playoff-type experience with the atmosphere, the crowd, the fans, the student sections and just the competitive nature of the game’s going to be a playoff experience when you’re playing those type of guys like that.”
Walker earned the No. 7 seed in the Class 5A playoff bracket and was at home until the state tournament, posting wins over Pineville (56-45), West Monroe (66-56) and East St. John (76-48) to earn a return trip to Lake Charles.
“I don’t know if there was a point where you knew, but you knew you had a chance,” Schiro said of returning to the state tournament. “We knew we were talented enough. I knew I had the guys that could do it, and to be honest with you, I was super proud of my guys this year. I really thought we played some of our best basketball in the playoffs. I thought we prepared really well.”
In the semifinals, No. 11 Northshore picked up a 68-54 win over the Wildcats, who got into foul trouble during the game.
“We got into a little foul trouble early, and without a lot of depth, that kind of hurt us,” Schiro said. “I thought the guys played hard, competed all night long. In the fourth quarter, I think we got it down to five one time, and actually got a steal and kind of fumbled it away and turned it back over and gave up a layup and that was kind of the finisher for us. But we fought hard and got it back down to a game where we had a chance.”
Schiro is hoping the experience those young players gained in the state tournament is something the team can build on for the coming season.
“Moving forward … we’ve got to get these guys ready with that kind of experience,” Schiro said.
“They’re going to be a year older. Let’s see if we can start getting them work in to the varsity-type level in practice and in summer league get them some playing time, get them comfortable playing with these other guys, and that way we maybe we can try and develop a little more depth.”
