The Walker basketball teams advanced to state tournaments this season, and a trio of players were honored with selections to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A All-State teams released Sunday.

Walker’s Caitlin Travis made the girls first team, while teammate Ja’Miya Vann was an honorable mention selection. Warren Young, Jr. was a second-team choice on the boys team.

