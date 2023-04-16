The Walker basketball teams advanced to state tournaments this season, and a trio of players were honored with selections to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A All-State teams released Sunday.
Walker’s Caitlin Travis made the girls first team, while teammate Ja’Miya Vann was an honorable mention selection. Warren Young, Jr. was a second-team choice on the boys team.
It’s the second year in a row Travis, a senior, was selected to the first team.
“I’m just really thankful and grateful that I made it this far and that I was able to get that award,” Travis said. “It feels good. We obviously wanted the championship. That’s what I was striving for more than the individual stuff, but it definitely does feel good that my hard work was acknowledged.”
It’s Young’s third straight second-team all-state selection from the LSWA.
“It feels good because there’s a lot of people in the state that don’t make it – a lot of good players that don’t make it, so it’s good for me to be picked to make it,” Young, a senior, said.
Travis averaged 16.8 points per game this season and said there wasn’t any pressure on her to put together her best season as a senior thanks to the team dynamic the program has worked to build.
“As Walker, we try to play as a team, so it’s really not too much pressure,” she said. “If we feel pressure, it’s as a whole, not as an individual.”
Walker girls coach Korey Arnold praised Travis’ consistency throughout her career.
“She didn’t have the points that she had in years in past (as a senior), but she did more in other areas as far as rebounding, assists and steals, just because we had more scorers on the court than years previous,” he said.
“She added things to her game every year, just little small details of her game which allowed her to continue to be consistent, because if she wasn’t getting better, then she wouldn’t have continued to get the accolades,” Arnold said. “It’s her consistent work ethic. She did a lot of work when people weren’t watching. She’s quiet in her work. She doesn’t really tweet about it or post about it. She just does a lot of work individually and lets it speak for itself.”
Arnold spoke highly of Vann’s 3-point-shooting abilities.
“It really allows us to do different things offensively because she’s a 3-point threat,” Arnold said. “It allows us to get into spots that if she wasn’t a good shooter, the defense still would have sagged off, but she allows us to play a lot more free on offense.”
He said Vann has also grown on and off the court.
“She’s matured a lot, not only as basketball player, but a person,” Arnold said. “I think she’s taking basketball more seriously. She’s taking her work ethic more seriously, and that was evident in her game this year. She’s gotten a lot better over the years.
“That’s one of the reasons why you coach – to help kids get to a point they didn’t think was possible, and I’m going to tell you if you would have asked Ja’Miya probably a year-and-a-half, two years ago, if she’d ever be all-state, she probably would have laughed, but that shows you the work that she put in. The main thing, her ‘have-to’s’ changed to ‘want-to’s’. Instead of having to do this, she wants to do it. Now she wants to be good. That makes all the difference in a player. It’s the maturity of a player.”
Young said he had to adjust his role for the Wildcats during his senior season.
“I felt like this year I had to be more in control – slow the game down whenever it needs to be slowed down or speed it up – just be the team leader,” he said. “The last two years, I was just a scorer, but this year, it changed.”
Walker coach Anthony Schiro said Young’s role changed for the betterment of the team.
“That’s what made Warren so good for us this year,” Schiro said. “The past couple of years, he really had to carry a lot of the scoring load, and this year we had a team of seniors that had some experience and some other guys stepped up, but what Warren did was made the better, and that’s what, to me, makes a player a really great player is the fact that he can score. He did that several nights for us, but there were some nights where he didn’t have to score where he assisted, where he got other guys involved …”
“His assist numbers went up this year,” Schiro continued. “I think his rebound numbers went up this year, so I think his game was just more complete as a senior.”
Young averaged 17.7 points per game and said the Wildcats went through some growing pains before hitting their stride.
“Earlier in the season, we weren’t all together,” he said. “We didn’t have that much chemistry, but we kept building on throughout the year, and toward the end, we were just clicking. I felt good. We had a pretty good team this year.”
Young said he’s headed to McNeese State to play football.
“I had a pretty good high school career,” Young said. “I wish I would have at least had two rings out of it, but I had a pretty good high school career in football and basketball. I had lot of people in the Walker community to support me, so it was a pretty good career.”
Schiro also looked back on Young’s time with the program.
“Warren’s a great player, great kid, great young man, had a great career for us,” Schiro said. “We won a lot of games. He helped us win a lot of games.”
“It’s just consistency, and every year he just matured and got better as a leader for us,” Schiro continued. “I couldn’t be happier with the career he had for us and what he meant to our program and what he means moving forward and from our program.”
The boys first team includes Ruston’s Braylan McNeal, Scotandville’s Dorian Booker, Brandon Hardy of Zachary, Ponchatoula’s Allen Graves and Kohen Rowbatham of Northshore.
Booker was selected the Outstanding Player, while Derrick Jones of Catholic was tabbed Coach of the Year.
The second team includes Jonathan Bradshaw of Ouachita, New Iberia’s Christian Walker, Young Jr., Dennis Hebert of Catholic and Southwood’s Jeremiah Evans.
The girls first team features Mikaylah Manley of Barbe, Parkway’s Mikayah Williams, Taylor Jackson of Ponchatoula, Chrysta Narcisse of Lafayette and Travis.
Williams was named the Outstanding Player, while Parkway’s Gloria Williams was tabbed Coach of the Year.
Jasmine Matthews of East St. John, Chloe Larry of Parkway, Jaliyah McWain of Ruston, Imani Daniel of John Curtis and Whitney Hart of Liberty make up the girls second team.
LSWA CLASS 5A ALL-STATE TEAMS
BOYS
First Team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Braylan McNeal Ruston 6-5 Sr. 15.2
Dorian Booker Scotlandville 6-11 Sr. 22.1
Brandon Hardy Zachary 6-3 Sr. 21.9
Allen Graves Ponchatoula 6-9 Jr. 19.0
Kohen Rowbatham Northshore 6-1 Jr. 24.0
Second Team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Jonathan Bradshaw Ouachita 6-3 Sr. 15.0
Christian Walker New Iberia 6-0 Sr. 14.6
Warren Young Jr. Walker 6-2 Sr. 17.7
Dennis Hebert Catholic 6-2 Sr. 14.0
Jeremiah Evans Southwood 6-10 Jr. 24.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: DORIAN BOOKER, SCOTLANDVILLE
COACH OF THE YEAR: DERRICK JONES, CATHOLIC
HONORABLE MENTION: Jabbari Barry, Barbe; John Kelly, John Ehret; Turner Duncan, St. Augustine; Jyrin Sowell, Captain Shreve; Colby O’glee, Airline; Trevon Jackson, Airline; Cam Lumar, Hahnville; Jordan Davis, Ouachita; Evyn Goree, Pineville; Ja’quise Richmond, Barbe; Chris Coleman, H.L. Bourgeois; Kylan Billiot, Terrebonne; Evan Griffin, Central Lafourche; Aidan Anding, Ruston; Reese Seichshnaydre, St. Paul’s; Letavian Crockett, St. Amant; C’Zavian Teasett, Scotlandville; Howard Gaskins, Liberty.
GIRLS
First Team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Mikaylah Manley Barbe 5-8 Sr. 19.1
Mikayah Williams Parkway 6-1 Sr. 19.0
Taylor Jackson Ponchatoula 5-9 Sr. 19.3
Chrysta Narcisse Lafayette 5-9 Sr. 22.5
Caitlin Travis Walker 5-7 Sr. 16.8
Second Team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Jasmine Matthews East St. John 5-11 Sr. 25.0
Chloe Larry Parkway 5-9 Jr. 15.0
Jaliyah McWain Ruston 5-5 Jr. 20.0
Imani Daniel John Curtis 5-8 So. 15.9
Whitney Hart Liberty 6-3 Jr. 18.2
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: MIKAYLAH WILLIAMS, PARKWAY
COACH OF THE YEAR: GLORIA WILLIAMS, PARKWAY
HONORABLE MENTION: Marissa Schoth, Benton; Makayla Gallien, Natchitoches Central; Kaysha Hurd, Alexandria; Heaven Jordan, John Curtis; Elizabeth Thompson, Ponchatoula; Chikae Desdunes, John Curtis; Kameira McDonald, Scotlandville; Jade Spikes, Ouachita; Areil Williams, Barbe; Aryana Peak, Thibodaux; Caroline Loupe, Central Lafourche; Thamerin Balthazar, Alexandria; Morgan Elie, Pineville; Deniya Thornton, St. Amant; Alissa O’Dell, Zachary; Kira Johnson, Lafayette High; Sara White, Haughton; Paige Marshall, Airline; Morgan Young, Byrd; Jania Holmes, John Curtis; Baylie Carroll, Chapelle; Nya Miller, Dutchtown; Ja’Miya Vann, Walker.
