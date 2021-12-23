Walker's Warren Young, Jr. scored the 1,000th point of his career, helping the Wildcats to a 71-60 win over Southwood to close out the Jacobi Scott Memorial Walker Christmas Challenge on Thursday at Walker High.
Young Jr. scored 27 points in the game -- 10 in the first quarter and 11 in the second -- as Walker led 45-23 at halftime.
Donald Butler added 17 points, with 13 in the first half.
Walker, which went 16-for-26 at the line, led 53-40 going into the fourth quarter.
