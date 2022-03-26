Walker’s Warren Young Jr. and Albany’s Aubrey Hoyt were named to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Marsh Madness All-Tournament teams.
The Walker boys and Albany girls both reached the semifinals this season.
Solomon Washington of Carver was selected the Most Outstanding Player on the boys side, while Jaylee Womack of Ponchatoula was named the Most Outstanding Player for the girls.
Terrance James of Gibsland-Coleman, Nicholas Maryland of Simsboro, Reginald Stoner of North Central, Elliot McQuillan of Port Allen, Dez’Mond Perkins and Percy Daniels of Madison Prep, James Bridges of Northshore, Simeon Powell of Amite, Joseph Adams of Calvin, McKennis Savoy of North Central, Bralyn Mayfield of Lincoln Prep, Javonte Howard of Lakeview and Jalen Bolden of Zachary round out the boys team.
Avery Coffman of Hicks, Nakiyah Allen of Northwood-Lena, Reesie Jinks of Fairview, Laijah Rockward of Ellender, Jalencia Pierre of Amite, Danaya Ross of Wossman, Mikaylah Williams of Parkway, Taylor Jackson of Ponchatoula, Hai’ley Brumfield of Amite, Chloe Larry of Parkway, Imani Rothschild of Warren Easton, Ya’Jaia Godeau of North Central and Rylee Cloud of Fairview round out the girls team.
