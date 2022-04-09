Both Walker basketball teams made runs to the Class 5A semifinals, and both were rewarded for their efforts on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A All-State teams were released Sunday.
The Wildcats’ Warren Young Jr. was a second-team selection on the boys team, while Caitlin Travis made the first team, and Kennedi Ard was an honorable mention choice for the girls.
“It’s a testament to they both work extremely hard, just like all the other girls,” Walker girls coach Korey Arnold said. “It’s good when they can see their hard work come to fruition and be rewarded for it. We preach a lot of team ball over me ball, so it’s good for them to also set individual goals and then also reach those goals. It’s big for them to kind of see, ‘OK. Our team’s pretty good. I’m also a pretty good individual player.”
Travis, a junior who was also the District 4-5A Most Valuable Player, averaged 14.8 points per game.
“She definitely makes us better, for sure,” Arnold said. “She makes the other kids better. She does a good job of distributing the ball when she needs to. She does a great job of being a scorer when she needs to be. I think she has a good balance between scorer and distributor, and when she’s playing her best, we’re probably playing our best. She does a good job with doing what we ask her to do.”
Ard, a sophomore, earned an honorable mention nod after coming back from an ACL injury last season.
“She did a great job just doing her part,” Arnold said of Ard. “She was the type of kid, she didn’t really wow you on anything, but she did a lot good things great. She’s a good rebounder, good assist person, good defender. She did a lot of things well. As the season went on, she shot the better and better as she got more comfortable back … (from) her injury. She’s a kid, I think, she works extremely hard -- one of the hardest workers on the team. I think she’s going to gradually get better and better because she wants to. She puts in the time. She puts in the effort. She’s a film junkie. She loves to watch film. She’s going to continue to get better as she gets older and stronger.”
The plus for Arnold and the Lady Cat program is Travis and Ard will return next season.
“Experience matters,” Arnold said. “I don’t care what you say. You can have all the talent in the world, but if you don’t have experience, it’s hard to get over that hump. We lost in the semis this year, but we’ve got the majority of our team coming back, and we just hope the experience of them getting there will be able to propel us to the finals next year. That’s one thing as coaches, you can’t coach experience. You can coach skills. You can coach schemes, but experience has to come. They have to be in those situations time and time again to get comfortable and know how to win.”
Junior Mikaylah Williams of Parkway was selected Outstanding Player after leading her team to a 33-3 record and the program’s first state championship game while averaging 22.8 points, eight rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
Krystal Flowers of McKinley was selected Coach the Year on the girls team.
Travis is joined on the first team by Williams, Chrysta Narcisse of Lafayette, Ponchatoula’s Jaylee Womack and Terren Coffil of John Curtis.
Mikaylah Manley of Barbe, Jermesha Frierson of Southwood, McKinley’s Ty’Reona Sibley, West Monroe’s Pashonnay Johnson and Jasmine Mathews of East St. John make up the second team.
Meanwhile, Young, a junior, made the boys second team after averaging 19 points a game.
“When he’s playing really well for us, we’re usually, as a team, playing really well,” Walker basketball coach Anthony Schiro said. “He’s a floor leader. He does a great job of scoring the ball when he needs to, distributing the basketball when he needs to. He contributes on the defensive end, rebounds the basketball. He’s just a special player with special talent.”
Like Travis and Ard, Young will be back for another season.
“That is big for us,” Schiro said. “With him and a couple of other guys, we’ve got some guys that have been playing a lot of varsity basketball for the past couple of years who will be seniors next year, so we’re excited about that.”
The boys first team includes Zachary’s Jalen Bolden and Brandon Rogers Hardy, Rayvon Smith of Scotlandville, Kameron Johnson of Shaw and Northshore’s Kohen Rowbatham.
Bolden was the Outstanding Player after helping the Broncos to their second straight 5A state championship, while averaging 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists a game while claiming District 4-5A, Class 5A championship and LHSAA tournament MVP honors.
Northshore’s Josh Carlin was selected Coach of the Year after leading the Panthers to their first state championship game in his first season at the school.
Young is joined on the second team by Braylan McNeal of Ruston, Dorian Booker of Scotlandville, Ouachita’s Sterry Leonard and Zach Fenn of St. Paul’s.
LSWA CLASS 5A ALL-STATE BASKETBALL CHARTS
BOYS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Jalen Bolden Zachary 6-5 Sr. 20.0
Brandon Rogers Hardy Zachary 6-2 Jr. 16.0
Rayvon Smith Scotlandville 6-1 Sr. 17.1
Kameron Johnson Shaw 5-9 Sr. 20.3
Kohen Rowbatham Northshore 6-3 So. 23.0
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Braylan McNeal Ruston 6-5 Jr. 12.0
Dorian Booker Scotlandville 6-10 Jr. 18.3
Sterry Leonard Ouachita 6-0 Sr. 14.0
Warren Young Jr. Walker 6-1 Jr. 19.0
Zach Fenn St. Paul’s 6-2 Sr. 16.9
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: JALEN BOLDEN, ZACHARY
COACH OF THE YEAR: JOSH CARLIN, NORTHSHORE
Honorable mention: Jabbari Barry, Barbe; Wayne Randall-Bashay, New Iberia; Christian Walker, New Iberia; Noah Jonker, Alexandria; Dakota Gasca, West Monroe; Jadais Richard, West Monroe; Rashad Davis, Ouachita; Kyron Reed, Captain Shreve; Mar’Quarius Johnson, Southwood; Justin Aaron, Natchitoches Central; Greg Manning, Benton; KJ Allen, Haughton; Laythan Delaney, Haughton; Kylon Harris, East St. John; Bryce Weinmunson, Mandeville; De’Juan Barrow, H.L. Bourgeois; Jamadrion Lillard, Ruston; Matthew Knight, Jesuit; Rodney Phillips, Shaw; LaRon Louis, John Curtis; Corey Skillman, Brother Martin; Korey Newman, West Jefferson.
GIRLS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Mikaylah Williams Parkway 6-1 Jr. 22.8
Caitlin Travis Walker 5-7 Jr. 14.8
Chrysta Narcisse Lafayette 5-8 Jr. 15.1
Jaylee Womack Ponchatoula 5-10 Sr. 28.0
Terren Coffil John Curtis 5-8 So. 15.0
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Mikaylah Manley Barbe 5-9 Jr. 18.3
Jermesha Frierson Southwood 5-6 Jr. 23.0
Ty’Reona Sibley McKinley 5-9 So. 18.5
Pashonnay Johnson West Monroe 5-11 Sr. 17.0
Jasmine Mathews East St. John 5-10 Jr. 26.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: MIKAYLAH WILLIAMS, PARKWAY
COACH OF THE YEAR: KRYSTAL FLOWERS, McKINLEY
Honorable mention: Jahniya Brown, Lafayette; Deniya Thornton, St. Amant; Shamiya Butler, West Monroe; Faith Lee, Ouachita; Kennedi Ard, Walker; Taylor Jackson, Ponchatoula; Chloe Larry, Parkway; Enrea Bougere, H.L. Bourgeois; Jaliyah McWain, Ruston, So; Emerald Parker, Ruston, Jr.; Aryana Peak, Thibodaux
