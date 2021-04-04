Walker’s basketball teams relied heavily on some young players during the past season, and two of them were recognized on the Louisiana Sports Writers Class 5A All-State basketball teams, which were released Sunday.
Warren Young Jr. was a second-team choice on the boys team, while Caitlin Travis made the girls second team. Both players are sophomores.
Young Jr. was a first-team All-District 4-5A selection who averaged 16.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 3.5 assists per game.
“Warren was our most consistent player all year long for us,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “It was obvious on the nights when he was playing really well that we were doing really well. He was a leader for us. If he was making shots and he was scoring the basketball, it made us a lot better. He did a lot of great things for us. He was our team leader on the floor, our team general on the floor for the most part between him and Gavin (Harris).”
“What a great honor for him just to see that his hard work has paid off for him,” Schiro said.
Travis was the District 4-5A MVP, averaging 20.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.2 steals per game.
“We had overall, a young team this year, and a lot our success was from Caitlin,” Walker girls coach Korey Arnold said. “She drastically improved from her freshman year to her sophomore, and she really became comfortable this year, and I think that was the main difference. She adjusted to the speed of the game, and here skill level and shooting abilities got a lot better from year to year. That’s a hat’s off to her. She spent a lot of time in the gym, a lot of time at her house working on her game, and it was definitely evident this year. She was a totally different player confidence-wise than she was her freshman year.”
Maybe the best part for both coaches is that they’ll their respective All-State players in the fold for another two seasons.
“I’m looking forward to having two more great years with him as a player,” Schiro said of Young Jr. “He does a lot of good things for us, and I think he’s only going to get better. He’s just that kind of kid. He hasn’t reached his potential yet to where he’s going to go between now and the next two years, I believe.”
Travis stepped up her game when Kennedi Ard’s season ended with a torn ACL.
“A lot of those stats that Kennedi (put up), Caitlin had to do more,” Arnold said. “I kind of brought her in and talked about that. She’s kind of a shy kid, kind of reserved kid. I had to reassure her it was OK to shoot more. She felt like, ‘well, people are going to think I’m ball hogging,’ so I had to kind of just talk her through it and (say), ‘that’s what we need you to do from a team standpoint. We need you to be a little more selfish than you were before because you have ability, and if you’re not being aggressive and being semi-selfish, you’re not really helping our basketball team to be the best we can be.’ Once I had that talk with her, she kind of took it and ran with it. She had some really good games for us down the stretch and won some games for us down the stretch.
“The scary thing about it is, if she keeps improving at this rate, it’s going to be scary by the time she’s a senior,” Arnold continued. “From that freshman year to sophomore year, I’m hard-pressed to remember any kid that improved that much in one year from when I’ve been coaching. She drastically improved, and that’s a credit to the hard work she put in individually and doing what we asked her to do from a team standpoint also.
The boys first team features Darius Young of Natchitoches Central, Emareyon McDonald of Scotlandville, Will Allen of Bonnabel, Claudell Harris Jr. of Hahnville and Nasir Degruy St. Augustine.
Allen, a Louisiana Tech signee who had double figures in points and rebounds in all 28 games for the Bruins this season, was selected the Outstanding Player.
Jonathan McClinton, who coached Zachary (26-6) to its first LHSAA tourney appearance since 1963 as the school won its first boys basketball state title since 1944, was selected Coach of the Year.
Young Jr. is joined on the second team by West Monroe’s Javion Richard, New Iberia’s Jaterrius Fusilier, John Mitchell of Captain Shreve and Zachary’s Jalen Bolden.
The girls first team features Pashonnay Johnson of West Monroe, Ponchatoula’s Amoura Graves, Taylor Wilkins of Mt. Carmel, Jada Anderson of Benton and Addison Martin of Captain Shreve.
Anderson was the Outstanding Player, leading her team to a state runner-up finish while averaging 18.1 points, five rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.3 steals.The UL Monroe signee helped Benton reach the state tournament in all four of her high school seasons.
Keith Green of Class 5A champion Captain Shreve is the girls Coach of the Year as the Gators finished 21-5.
Chysta Narcisse of Lafayette, Jaylee Womack of Ponchatoula, Terren Coffil of John Curtis and Jaylyn James Mandeville round out the second team.
LSWA CLASS 5A ALL-STATE TEAMS
Boys
First team
Darius Young Natchitoches Central 6-5 Sr. 21.0
Emareyon McDonald Scotlandville 6-0 Sr. 18.8
Will Allen Bonnabel 6-8 Sr. 23.8
Claudell Harris Jr. Hahnville 6-3 Sr. 20.7
Nasir Degruy St. Augustine 6-4 Sr. 14.0
Second team
Javion Richard West Monroe 6-3 Sr. 12.0
Jaterrius Fusilier New Iberia 6-1 Sr. 22.8
John Mitchell Captain Shreve 6-3 Sr. 18.0
Jalen Bolden Zachary 6-4 Jr. 17.6
Warren Young Jr. Walker 6-1 So. 17.8
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: WILL ALLEN, BONNABEL
COACH OF THE YEAR: JONATHAN MCCLINTON, ZACHARY
HONORABLE MENTION: Zaheem Jackson, Scotlandville; Rashaud Winslow, Thibodaux; Terrence Ruffin, Central Lafourche; James Ross, Ouachita; Brandon Rodgers Hardy, Zachary; Mitchell Easley, Alexandria; Devin Bilbo, Airline; Dylan Slaid, Benton; Bryce Roberts, Parkway; Eric McKnight, Southwood.
Girls
First team
Pashonnay Johnson West Monroe 5-5 Jr. 17.0
Amoura Graves Ponchatoula 6-0 Sr. 22.4
Taylor Wilkins Mt. Carmel 5-10 Sr. 17.0
Jada Anderson Benton 5-3 Sr. 18.1
Addison Martin Captain Shreve 6-0 Sr. 14.0
Second team
Chysta Narcisse Lafayette 5-8 So. 20.0
Jaylee Womack Ponchatoula 5-11 Jr. 22.7
Terren Coffil John Curtis 5-9 Fr. 19.4
Jaylyn James Mandeville 5-9 Sr. 25.2
Caitlin Travis Walker 5-7 So. 20.2
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: JADA ANDERSON, BENTON
COACH OF THE YEAR: KEITH GREENE, CAPTAIN SHREVE
HONORABLE MENTION: Shamiya Butler, West Monroe; Faith Lee, Ouachita; Emerald Parker, Ruston; Aylanna Winn, Pineville; Jahniya Brown, Lafayette; Alexis Lavarine, John Curtis; Miranda Stassel, Mt. Carmel; Beyonce Henry, Terrebonne; Nia Hardison, Natchitoches Central; Kori Rice, Airline; Toria Brocks, Airline; Mikaylah Williama, Parkway; Kali Howard, Zachary; Sh’Diamond McKnight, Parkway; Kennedee Shelton, Southwood; Jermesha Frierson, Southwood; Jasmine Matthews, East St. John; Kori Joseph, Hahnville; Kyra Bradley, West Jefferson Enrea Bougere, H.L. Bourgeois; Caitlin Howard, H.L. Bourgeois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.