BATON ROUGE – It’s not exactly earth-shattering news when senior point guard Jalen Cook leads Walker in scoring.
The biggest development, though, in the Wildcats’ 42-30 victory Wednesday over St. Amant in the opening game of the Woodlawn Summer Basketball League was who finished as the team’s second-leading scorer.
That was sophomore forward Donald Butler, who with 12 points, is trying to replicate to role left behind by graduated senior Trent Montgomery.
“He’s going to have to step up and do that,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said of Butler. “I thought he did a great job defensively, coming over from the help side and blocking some shots in big moments and got a couple of rebounds. That’s going to have to be his thing.
“He’s going to have to step up and be more assertive,” Schiro said. “He’s going to have to fill in what Trent did for us and I think he can do that. He showed some spurts of it in this game.”
Cook, the state’s Class 5A MVP and Mr. Basketball, scored nine of his 13 points during the first half in which there were four lead changes.
Butler was pivotal on both the offensive end, showing off an improved touch from the floor, to go along with his athleticism where he scored off a drive along the baseline and later finished in transition with a slam dunk.
Moreover, Butler aided his team’s defensive effort as well, coming over to block three shots.
“The more experience he gets the better he’s going to be,” Schiro said.
With Cook and honorable mention All-State selection Brian Thomas back, Schiro got a long look at potential candidates to fill in around his established veterans – the team’s lone returning starters from last year’s Class 5A state runner-up finish.
Thomas – who finished with nine points – twice helped Walker recapture first-half leads with a three-point play in the first quarter and a put back in the second quarter which gave the Wildcats the lead for good at 12-11.
Cook then extended his team’s lead to as many as seven points (18-11) with consecutive baskets off of turnovers. He opened the third quarter with four straight points for a 26-16 advantage after the Wildcats had shot 48 percent (11 of 23) in the first half.
Butler followed with his baseline drive, slam dunk and put back to make it 34-23 with 1:56 left in the third quarter.
The Wildcats carried a 38-24 lead into the fourth quarter on Kedric Brown’s put back and a layin from Thomas following a feed from Cook.
Butler converted a lob pass into a layin and 40-24 cushion less than a minute into the fourth quarter.
“Right now, we’re trying to see who’s going to fit into what spots,” Schiro said. “When you lose three starters you’ve got to find the guys who are going to fill in around Jalen and Brian in order for us to be good. We’re going to give everyone an opportunity and hopefully that will build depth as well.”
---------------------------
The News is interested in your feedback! Please tap here to leave some thoughts on our feedback form or follow this link:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.