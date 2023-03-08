bkh.03.08.23.Winnfield-French Settlement 4.jpg

Winnfield's Jaylon Jackson tries to take the ball from French Settlement's Joel LeLeBourgeois during a Division III nonselect semifinal on Wednesday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)

LAKE CHARLES – When it came down to it, French Settlement basketball coach Jake Bourgeois was direct in assessing his team’s performance in the Division III non-select semifinal game.

The No. 2 Lions fought back to trail by three in the waning moments of the game and had possession when Winnfield’s Jalon Jackson got a steal and layup to seal a 57-52 win for the No. 3 Tigers on Wednesday at Burton Coliseum.

French Settlement basketball coach Jake Bourgeois, along with players Maxwell Allison and Draven Smith, discuss the Lions' loss to Winnfield in the Division III non-select semifinals.
French Settlement's Draven Smith shoots over Winnfield's Manuel Espejel during a Division III nonselect semifinal on Wednesday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Winnfield's Derrick Davis guards French Settlement's Maxwell Allison during a Division III nonselect semifinal on Wednesday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)

