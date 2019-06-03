BATON ROUGE – The youthful Denham Springs basketball squad continued the process of cutting its teeth Monday afternoon when it squared off against St. Michael in a Woodlawn High School Basketball Summer League game.
The game was tied early in the fourth quarter, but the Yellow Jackets made just one of their final six shots from the floor, and St. Michael pulled away to take a 39-32 win.
Jordan Reams made two 3-pointers and led Denham Springs with 13 points. Jabarry Fortenberry scored six points and C.J. Johnson added five, but ball-handling and rebounding hurt the Yellow Jackets, who finished with 11 turnovers.
“I thought we hustled, and the kids played hard, but you can’t turn the ball over like that,” Jackets coach Kevin Caballero said. “When you don’t score, you can’t turn the ball over and you can’t give up offensive rebounds. That’s some things we’ll work on this week, and hopefully we’ll get better Wednesday night (vs. Hammond at 3:50 p.m.).”
Fortenberry scored four points in the first quarter, when Denham Springs took a 7-5 lead. With the help of a 3-pointer by Ty Wells, St. Michael took a 12-9 lead in the second quarter, but Reams tied it with a 3-pointer of his own.
Stephen Baker hit a jumper from the left corner and made one of two free throws to lift the Jackets to a 15-14 lead after two quarters.
The lead evaporated in the third quarter, when Denham Springs had four turnovers in the first three minutes. After St. Michael took a 29-25 lead into the fourth quarter, a 3-pointer and a free throw by Reams tied the score 29-29 with 4:38 left to play.
St. Michael closed the game with a 10-3 run.
“I was little disappointed with our defensive rebounding,” Caballero said. “I thought they got on the glass on us a little bit. When you make one (shot) and give up three you’re on the short end.”
