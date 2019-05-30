BATON ROUGE – The youthful team Denham Springs put on the floor for the second game of the Woodlawn High Summer Basketball League showed marked improvement over their debut.
The Yellow Jackets, which return just two starters – both of whom are seniors – showed the ability to recover from a large deficit in time to push host Woodlawn to the limit in Thursday’s game.
With the Denham Springs on the cusp of a potential victory, holding the ball in a tied game, the Yellow Jackets showed a sign of their youth with a pair of turnovers – the second of which resulted in a foul and two free throws with 3.4 seconds to play that led to Woodlawn’s 37-35 victory.
“It’s a work in progress,” Denham Springs coach Kevin Caballero said. “I was glad to see how they came back and fought. We’re young and turned the ball over twice when we had chances to take the lead. We made some free throws and rebounded the ball, so it was a lot better than it was Wednesday.”
In their opening game, Denham Springs was unable to keep pace with District 4-5A arch-rival Central, which turned a six-point halftime lead into a 54-30 victory.
The Yellow Jackets appeared headed for a similar fate, trailing Woodlawn 25-11 less than a minute into the third quarter after the Panthers connected on four 3-pointers.
Denham Springs responded with similar marksmanship behind the arc with Kyle Williams and CJ Johnson combining on three 3-pointers during the third quarter, leading the Jackets back to within 30-24 after the third quarter.
Johnson topped Denham Springs which shot 47 percent in the second half, with 14 points.
“They hit some threes and we came and fought back,” Caballero said. “When Central hit some threes Wednesday night we kind of hung our heads and they kept hitting them and it turned into a 24-point loss. It was good to see, and I thought we hit a couple of big shots.”
A 3-pointer from the corner by Elijah Reams continued DSHS’ momentum into the fourth quarter where the Jackets eventually tied the game the first time since early in the first quarter.
Sophomore JaBarry Fortenberry came to life in the final quarter with eight of his 12 points, tying the game at 34-34 with a steal and drive with 1:14 remaining.
The game remained tied at 35-all with 35.3 seconds left when Fortenberry made the first of his two-shot free throw and Johnson rebounded the miss, resulting in a timeout with 25.6 seconds showing.
The go-ahead possession ended in a turnover for DSHS, which forced a subsequent turnover with its full-court pressure with 17.5 seconds left.
However, DSHS turned the ball over again and fouled in the process, leading to Bryan Sledge’s two free throws with 3.4 seconds left.
Johnson dribbled the ball beyond midcourt but was well off the mark with his shot attempt at the buzzer.
“Right now, everybody’s searching and trying to find the right mix to play together,” Caballero said. “That’s the beauty of the summer. You have all of June, so hopefully next week will be a little better and hopefully improve throughout the month.”
