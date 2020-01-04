Andrew Yuratich went 12-for-14 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter, helping the Doyle boys basketball team rally to pick up a 67-62 win over Midland on Friday.
Midland led 41-31 at halftime, outscoring the Tigers 29-17 in the third quarter.
Doyle cut the lead to 54-46 heading into the fourth quarter when Yuratich went to work at the line to help key the comeback.
Yuratich went 17-for-20 at the line for the game as part of a 27-point effort, and Doyle outscored Midland 21-8 in the fourth quarter.
Braden Keen added 15 points for the Tigers, while John Barrios scored 10.
Maddox Hanks paced Midland with 31 points.
