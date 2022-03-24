The Denham Springs High girls bowling team advanced to the semifinals after posting a pair of wins in playoff action Wednesday at Premiere Acadiana in Lafayette.
The No. 6 Lady Jackets defeated No. 11 Ellender 25-2 in the first round and defending state champion Archbishop Chapelle, the No, 14 seed, 22.5-4.5.
Denham Springs will face No. 2 Dutchtown in the semifinals on March 31 at 10:30 a.m. at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge. Dutchtown defeated Denham Springs earlier this season, which was Denham's only loss during the regular season.
The winner will face either No. 1 Ponchatoula or No. 13 C.E. Byrd for the championship at 1:30 next Thursday.
NO. 6 DENHAM SPRINGS 25, NO. 11 ELLENDER 2
Denham Springs got off to a hot start with solid games across the board and a 219 by freshman Gracie Dawson. The team won every matchup and took a quick 8-0 lead with a commanding 273-pin advantage after the first.
In second second, Denham Springs got six more wins to get to the required 14 to carry the match. Dawson led the way with a 202.
The final game allowed for some substitutions for the Jackets, who picked up eight more points.
Lauren London delivered a 149 and 146 from the one spot, while Dawson led the team with a 619 series (219 high same).
NO. 6 DENHAM SPRINGS 22.5, NO. 14 ARCHBISHOP CHAPELLE 4.5
The Jackets jumped out early again with advantages at every position except the No. 2 spot, where the team managed a tie.
DSHS posted a solid high lane performance with Layla Legendre setting the tone with a team-high 198.
Chapelle got a couple of high game in game two to chip away at the lead with the Jackets surrendering two points while leaving the match just half a point short of the 14 points needed to secure the win. The Lady Jackets led 13.5-2.5 after two.
The final game of the second round saw the Jackets put the defending champs away with a 6-2 victory to punch their ticket to the Final Four for the first time in over a decade.
Layla Legendre led the team with a 555 series (198 high game).
