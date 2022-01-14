The Denham Springs High bowling team opened its season Monday against East Ascension at Premier Lanes in Gonzales.
The DSHS girls picked up a 25-2 win, jumping out to an 8-0 in the first game with Alex Fontenot tossing in a 165 out of the one spot and Gracie Dawson pacing the team in the anchor spot with a 194.
DSHS also led 8-0 in the second game, giving the Lady Jackets all they needed to clear the 14 points needed to win the match. Audrey Cedotal paced the girls in game two with a 200.
The Lady Jackets had a 1046 total averaging a 174 as a team. Fontenot had a 182, while led all bowlers with a 212. Dawson bowled a 209 to finish with a team high series of 582.
Notable individual performances
Girls: Gracie Dawson 582 (209), Audrey Cedotal 560 (212, 200)
For the DSHS boys, game one started off slow for the Jackets with a 3-3 split with the Spartans. The margin in game one came down to total pins, which Denham Springs led by 113, giving the 5-3 edge to the Jackets. Cade Fletcher played one game through injury to pace the team with a 219.
In game two, Fletcher was sidelined the remainder of the match. Gabriel Eunice paced the team with a 244 as the Jackets led 11-5, needing just three points to cover the match.
Game three was highlighted by the effort on the low lane as the group bowled a 609 combined on a 204 by Brady Null, 205 by Cooper Bush and a 200 by Dylan Fowler. The Jackets took all eight points in the final stanza to win the match 22-5.
Notable individual performances
Boys: Gabriel Eunice 612 (244)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.