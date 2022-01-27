The Denham Springs girls bowling team suffered its first loss of the season, falling 15-12 to Dutchtown, while the DSHS boys moved to 5-0 on the season with a 26-1 win over Tara on Monday at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.
The DSHS girls dropped to 3-1 on the season.
DSHS GIRLS VS. DUTCHTOWN
Game one started off with each team delivering wins in the head-to-head matchups, resulting in a 3-3 tie.
Audrey Cedotal led DSHS, delivering a point with a 206 in the six spot. Dutchtown led 5-3 after the first game, taking total pins by 76.
In game two, Denham got two wins on each lane as freshman Madison Guillaume delivered a 191 out of the one spot to cover her point, and Cedotal had a 228 out of the six spot to cover the Dutchtown anchor.
The Griffins were mounted another total pins win to result in a 4-4 split.
Dutchtown led 9-7 after two and the edge with the 3 points total pin jackpot leaning in their favor.
Denham Springs went into game three needing 7 points to pull off the 14 needed to win the match, while Dutchtown needed just two match wins to carry the overall win.
The low lane got out ahead of the high lane and set the stage for a pretty exciting finish. Denham carried two of the three points on the low lane, which included another stellar performance by Madison Guillaume with a 196, leaving a 1 point margin for the Jackets going into the final frames.
Remaining on the high lane were three close matches with the foundation frame and 10th left to fill. The difference came early in the 10th frame when Dutchtown finished with a 9 point advantage in the four position to deliver the decisive match winning point. Denham Springs narrowly carried total pins in the last game to take a 5-3 win.
The final after all 3 games was 12-12 with the 111 pin total advantage giving Dutchtown the final 3 points and a 15-12 win.
Cedotal led all bowlers with a 631.
Denham Springs bowled its best game of the season (1045) and its best series of the season (2958).
DSHS BOYS VS. TARA
In game one, the Jackets putting up an 1114 total score as Gabriel Eunice led the team with a 256. DSHS led 8-0 after one.
In game two, Denham had an injury and had to pull a player a few frames in, resulting in the team's lone matchup loss of the day as the Jackets finished with a 7-1 advantage and the win.
DSHS got an 8-0 decision in game three for a 26-1 final. Jai Calhoun dropped a 182 in last game as part of his first action in the varsity lineup this season.
Dylan Fowler led the team with a 613 (224) series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.