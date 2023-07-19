So what makes a 48-year-old man want to continue his boxing career?
For Kevin Shexnayder, the answer is simple.
“At 48, what makes me want to do this every day? The love of the sport, and the chance and ability to compete and test myself,” Shexnayder, a former Live Oak coach and administrator and current assistant principal at Pine Ridge Alternative Program, said. “I’m my own worst critic, so I want to always be better, whether that’s in administration and being the best principal I can be for our kids or being the best coach I can be. It’s the same thing with this.
“It’s not for everybody,” Shexnayder continued. “It’s a different sport, but I love it.”
His love for boxing began as he grew up watching ‘Tuesday Night Fights’ with his father and seeing Mike Tyson before he became ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson and idolized Sugar Ray Leonard, Thomas Hearns and Marvin Hagler.
Eventually, Schexnayder began boxing himself.
“Once I graduated (high school), I wasn’t good enough to play in college for football, so I wanted to keep competing at something, so I just went into amateur boxing at that time and did that for only a couple of years,” Shexnayder said.
He opted to start fighting again, taking part in three matches in the last year-and-a-half, winning the Houston Masters in October and the Masters Division championship at the Doc Doherty Classic in Las Vegas earlier this month.
“It’s the real deal,” Schexnayder said. “We’re not pitter-patting around, even in the Masters Division. It’s real boxing, and this is a person trying to knock you out cold.”
Schexnayder said USA Masters events match boxers up based on age, weight class and experience level, noting he picked up the win in Las Vegas over an Army boxer.
“It’s a lot of thinking,” he said. “I had to figure him out to get that win. He’s throwing this punch, so if he’s throwing this consistently, what am I going to do to counter that? You’ve got to be thinking two or three punches or combinations ahead of the game to be able to do that. When people say boxing is a chess game, it is. Good boxing is a thinking man’s game.”
When he began training for a return to the ring in May of 2022 at the Houston Masters Invitational, Schexnayder was at 193 pounds but weighed in at 163 pounds for the event.
After competing in the 165-pound division twice in Houston, Schexnayder now fights between 148 and 156 pounds on the recommendation of his trainer and Beat-2-Sleep gym owner LJ Morvant.
“The lower you get in weight, the shorter the guys are going to get,” Schexnayder said of Morvant’s reasoning for the change. “That way you’re not facing these guys that are six-foot tall, 165 pounds.”
He weighed in at 152 pounds for the event in Las Vegas, dropping about 10 pounds over the course of a month-and-a-half.
“That was a harder cut actually, than the other cut because I was already kind of small, so now when you’re trying to cut that last five or six pounds, that’s difficult,” he said.
Schexnayder began ‘camp’, getting up at 4 a.m. daily for a five-mile run.
“The five miles really consists of a lot of sprint training in that five miles,” he said. “I’ll jog then sprint to kind of simulate boxing rounds, and then in the evenings, I’m at the gym training.”
“It takes a lot of discipline because if you don’t make weight, then you’re putting your opponents in your bracket in a (bad) position,” Schexnayder continued. “It’s one of those things where you’ve got to honor the other guys that you’re going to be competing against.”
He said intermittent fasting is a big part of his training.
“You are dreaming about cheeseburgers,” Schexnayder said, noting he’s put on six pounds since fighting in Las Vegas. “That’s what you think about. I went a month-and-a-half without touching a cookie. I mean, a … cracker sounds incredible.”
Training with Morvant is also part of Schexnayder’s routine.
“He beats the tar out of me to get me ready,” Schexnayder said. “We’ll do rounds every night together.”
Morvant praised Schexnayder, who is also a coach at Beat-2-Sleep gym.
“A lot of people come in, they claim they want to help, they claim they have a heart for kids and all this,” Morvant said. “This guy just does it. He doesn’t just speak on all these things. He’s just always asking ‘What else can I do?’, and half the things he does, he does without asking. He just goes above and beyond. He is a rare breed.”
Schexnayder’ sons, Beau and Broc, are also involved in boxing.
“Because I’ve done it before, there were reservations,” Kevin Schexnayder said of his sons’ first interest in boxing. “I don’t mind getting punched in the face, but it’s a whole different ball game when it’s your kid telling you they want to do it.”
“Your first thought it ‘I don’t want them getting hit or anything like that’, but then I’m thinking how am I going to tell them they can’t do this, but I’m going to let them go do football?”
Broc, a student at Live Oak Middle School, plays football and has competed six times, winning the 2022 Louisiana State Gold Gloves at 65 pounds. He also has Crohn’s disease -- a chronic disease that causes inflammation in the digestive tract.
“He’s a tough kid,” Kevin Schexnayder said. “I attribute that to having Crohn’s and dealing with Crohn’s his whole life and having to push through regardless.”
Kevin Schexnayder also sometimes works as a corner man for Broc.
“It’s not always easy, but I’ve learned to kind of put it aside and focus on what I need to do the best corner man I can for my fighters, whether that be Broc, my son, or whether that be Brian Rivera from Denham High,” Kevin Shexnayder said. “It’s one of those things where you’ve got to separate yourself.”
Meanwhile, Beau Schexnayder, a freshman at Live Oak, is 14 and has two bouts under his belt. He helps coach and spars at Beat-2-Sleep.
“He’ll fight every night,” Kevin Shexnayder said of Beau. “He gets anxiety with all those people at those tournaments. There’s a lot of pressure. You’re walking into a ring by yourself. Nobody’s going to help you, and nobody’s going to stop it. These kids, I’ve got the utmost respect for them.”
“He’s fought twice. He did well, and he’s just a technician. He’s good.”
Schexnayder is hopeful that his success will help his sons and his students at the gym in their boxing careers. Several Livingston Parish residents train at Beat-2-Sleep, including Rivera, Brian Labato, Marquise Brumfield, Josue Ayala and Rickey Dillon from Denham Springs High, Albany’s James Williams and Walker graduate Cade Herod.
“I don’t want to be the coach that just tells you to go do this stuff,” Schexnayder said. “I want you to see that I do it too. I think that’s where the true respect comes from.”
“I want ya’ll to see if this old man can do it, you guys got it,” he continued. “This is what ya’ll can do. I want Broc and Beau, I want them to say ‘I’m nervous to walk through those ropes at this competition, but you know what? Daddy does it. I saw daddy do it, and if he does it, I can do it.’”
Meanwhile, Kevin Schexnayder said boxing has also crossed over into his role as an assistant principal at Pine Ridge, noting he had discipline issues while growing up.
“I was one of those kids that was always involved in some kind of altercation, and boxing helps teach you … you’re on your own, and it teaches you how to control yourself,” he said. “You cannot get mad in a boxing ring, or you will not do well. It’s not going to work out well for you (if you) lose your temper. It teaches you control, and it teaches you how to really work for something that you’re trying to achieve.”
Schexnayder said he’s also had students at Pine Ridge join the boxing gym.
“It’s good for them,” he said. “A lot of those kids, they’ve got anger issues and things like that, and they need to learn to control themselves, and that’s part of what we do at Pine Ridge – structure and discipline. It kind of works together.”
