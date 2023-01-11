HOLDEN – The Holden boys basketball team may be finding a groove, while Albany is still going through some growing pains, and it showed when the teams squared off Tuesday at Holden.
The Rockets used a pair of big runs, including a huge third quarter, to pull away for a 71-48 win in the Livingston Parish matchup.
“We definitely feel good about where we’re headed,” Holden coach Landon DuBois said, noting the Rockets are 5-1 in their past six games, with the only loss a 57-53 setback to Division I Mandeville. “We finally got all of our guys back on the floor. Everybody’s kind of clicking a little bit. We definitely feel a lot more comfortable than where we were at Thanksgiving and right before Christmas.”
“I appreciate my kids’ effort,” first-year Albany coach Brandon Wagner said. “They’re giving me their whole heart, and I’m thankful for that. They’re fighting. They’re not giving up. They’re playing from the beginning to the end with maximum effort, and I appreciate that. We’re in the process, and every part of the process matters, and this is a part of it. We’re taking our lumps now, but we’re building for the future, and we will get better.”
Albany’s Seth Hoffman-Olmo hit a basket to cut Holden’s lead to 8-5 with just under three minutes to play in the first quarter.
From there, Holden’s Jake Forbes hit a basket to key a 13-0 run by the Rockets to close out the first quarter, with Steve Garcia’s layup following a turnover on an in-bounds pass making the score 21-5 to end the first quarter.
Brody Miller, who had 11 points, hit a 3-pointer, and Garcia a free throw to extend the lead to 25-5 before a pair of free throws by Albany’s Jamarquis Jackson and a 3-pointer by Leon Hart cut the lead to 25-10.
Garcia, who finished with 18 points, scored seven in the second quarter, including a pair of free throws, to stretch the lead to 32-12 with 2:26 to play in the first half.
“At the beginning of the game, they were face guarding me, so (I was) just being a screener and allowing the ball to move,” Garcia said. “Then it came to my opportunities, and I just took advantage of them when I got the ball …”
Albany’s Scott Meyers, who finished with nine points, scored five during a run which cut the lead to 34-21 at halftime.
Abrahm Puma sparked the Rockets in the third quarter, scoring 11 of his game-high 20 points. His transition basket put Holden ahead 55-26 as the team worked the defensive boards and capitalized on Albany turnovers.
“Our coach told us to just come out because in the second quarter we started being lackadaisical on defense,” Puma said. “He told us it starts on defense, and we can convert it to offense on the other end.”
The Rockets outscored Albany 27-8 in the third quarter.
“We came out after halftime, and they just turned it on,” DuBois said. “They put it in a new gear. If play defense like that like we did in that third quarter, we’re going to be tough – there’s not a doubt in my mind.”
“In that third quarter, they did a good job of scrambling, switching, communicating, which is hard to do,” DuBois said. “It only takes one kid not to listen or one kid not to call something out and it’s a layup under the goal. Since the parish tournament, they’ve really turned it up defensively, and I think that’s been the huge key to help kind of change what we’ve been doing. Our defense has been, I think, really, really good.”
Jesse Crain hit a 3-pointer to get Albany within 59-29 with roughly a minute to play in the third quarter before Puma’s inside basket put the Rockets ahead 61-29 going into the fourth quarter.
Tavorian Hart’s steal and layup cut the lead to 61-31 before a basket by Puma made the score 67-31 to move the game to a running clock for the remainder of the contest.
Tavorian Hart led Albany with 14 points, scoring nine in the fourth quarter. Nine players scored for the Hornets.
Both teams worked their benches in the fourth quarter with the Rockets taking a 71-37 lead on Miller’s basket.
“I thought across the board guys stepped in and did what they were supposed to do from the top to the bottom, which is important,” DuBois said. “It’s not often do you get to say that for sure because sometimes you put those younger guys in and it turns bad, and it turns bad fast. But tonight, they held their own. Yeah, they gave up some points here and there, but I thought they played well – even those guys coming off the bench. That’s huge. That’s going to be huge for our development.”
The Hornets closed the game with an 11-0 run, capped by a steal and layup from Tavorian Hart.
“The shots aren’t falling right now, but they will fall,” Wagner said. “We’re just going to keep working, keep our head down, keep chopping wood, and before it’s all over, we’ll be able to build us a house.”
