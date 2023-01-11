Holden-Albany basketball Steve Garcia, Seth Hoffman-Olmo

Holden's Steve Garcia drives to the basket as Albany's Seth Hoffman-Olmo defends during Tuesday's game.

 Rob DeArmond | The News

HOLDEN – The Holden boys basketball team may be finding a groove, while Albany is still going through some growing pains, and it showed when the teams squared off Tuesday at Holden.

The Rockets used a pair of big runs, including a huge third quarter, to pull away for a 71-48 win in the Livingston Parish matchup.

Holden's Steve Garcia and Abrahm Puma discuss the Rockets' win over Albany.

