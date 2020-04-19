FIRST TEAM
Jalen Cook | Walker
Lawrence Pierre | Live Oak
Brian Thomas | Walker
John Barrios | Doyle
TJ Magee | Denham Springs
SECOND TEAM
Andrew Yuratich | Doyle
Cedric Witkowski | French Settlement
Donald Butler | Walker
Hartland Litolff | Holden
Darian Ricard | Live Oak
PARISH MVP: Jalen Cook, Walker
OFFENSIVE PLAYMAKER: Lawrence Pierre, Live Oak
DEFENSIVE MVP: Brian Thomas, Walker
COACH OF THE YEAR: Daniel Kennedy, Doyle
Honorable Mention: ALBANY | Caleb Puma; DOYLE | Braden Keen, Thomas Hodges; FRENCH SETTLEMENT | Jonas LeBourgeois, Edward Allison; HOLDEN | Dylan Gueldner, Nick Forbes; SPRINGFIELD | Collin Hayden; LIVE OAK | Ahmad Pink, Amar Pink, Byron Smith; WALKER | Warren Young Jr., Kedric Brown; DENHAM SPRINGS | Jordan Reams, Ja’Barry Fortenberry
