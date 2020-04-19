FIRST TEAM

Jalen Cook | Walker

Lawrence Pierre | Live Oak

Brian Thomas | Walker

John Barrios | Doyle

TJ Magee | Denham Springs

SECOND TEAM

Andrew Yuratich | Doyle

Cedric Witkowski | French Settlement

Donald Butler | Walker

Hartland Litolff | Holden

Darian Ricard | Live Oak

PARISH MVP: Jalen Cook, Walker

OFFENSIVE PLAYMAKER: Lawrence Pierre, Live Oak

DEFENSIVE MVP: Brian Thomas, Walker

COACH OF THE YEAR: Daniel Kennedy, Doyle

Honorable Mention: ALBANY | Caleb Puma; DOYLE | Braden Keen, Thomas Hodges; FRENCH SETTLEMENT | Jonas LeBourgeois, Edward Allison; HOLDEN | Dylan Gueldner, Nick Forbes; SPRINGFIELD | Collin Hayden; LIVE OAK | Ahmad Pink, Amar Pink, Byron Smith; WALKER | Warren Young Jr., Kedric Brown; DENHAM SPRINGS | Jordan Reams, Ja’Barry Fortenberry

LARGE SCHOOLS FAB FIVE

Jalen Cook | Walker

Lawrence Pierre | Live Oak

Brian Thomas | Walker

TJ Magee | Denham Springs

Donald Butler | Walker

SMALL SCHOOLS FAB FIVE

John Barrios | Doyle

Andrew Yuratich | Doyle

Cedric Witkowski | French Settlement

Hartland Litolff | Holden

Braden Keen | Doyle

