FIRST TEAM
Warren Young Jr., Walker
Braden Keen, Doyle
Edward Allison, French Settlement
Andrew Yuratich, Doyle
Gavin Harris, Walker
SECOND TEAM
JJ Doherty, Albany
TJ Magee, Live Oak
Jordan Reams, Denham Springs
Dylan Gueldner, Holden
Logan Turner, Doyle
Donald Butler, Walker
OFFENSIVE PLAYMAKER | Edward Allison, French Settlement
DEFENSIVE MVP | Donald Butler, Walker
COACHES OF THE YEAR | Daniel Kennedy, Doyle; Anthony Schiro, Walker
Honorable Mention
FRENCH SETTLEMENT | Draven Smith
LIVE OAK | CJ Davis, Justin Morris, Baylor Wells
HOLDEN | Nick Forbes, Jake Forbes
SPRINGFIELD | Amir Chaney, Matt Grace
DENHAM SPRINGS | Elijah Gilmore
DOYLE | Hartland Litolff
LARGE SCHOOLS FAB FIVE
SMALL SCHOOLS FAB FIVE
