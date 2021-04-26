FIRST TEAM

Warren Young Jr., Walker

Braden Keen, Doyle

Edward Allison, French Settlement

Andrew Yuratich, Doyle

Gavin Harris, Walker

SECOND TEAM

JJ Doherty, Albany

TJ Magee, Live Oak

Jordan Reams, Denham Springs

Dylan Gueldner, Holden

Logan Turner, Doyle

Donald Butler, Walker

PARISH MVP | Warren Young Jr., Walker

OFFENSIVE PLAYMAKER | Edward Allison, French Settlement

DEFENSIVE MVP | Donald Butler, Walker

COACHES OF THE YEAR | Daniel Kennedy, Doyle; Anthony Schiro, Walker

Honorable Mention

FRENCH SETTLEMENT | Draven Smith

LIVE OAK | CJ Davis, Justin Morris, Baylor Wells

HOLDEN | Nick Forbes, Jake Forbes

SPRINGFIELD | Amir Chaney, Matt Grace

DENHAM SPRINGS | Elijah Gilmore

DOYLE | Hartland Litolff

LARGE SCHOOLS FAB FIVE

Warren Young Jr., Walker

Gavin Harris, Walker

JJ Doherty, Albany

TJ Magee, Live Oak

Jordan Reams, Denham Springs

SMALL SCHOOLS FAB FIVE

Braden Keen, Doyle

Edward Allison, French Settlement

Andrew Yuratich, Doyle

Dylan Gueldner, Holden

Logan Turner, Doyle

