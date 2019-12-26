WALKER – There wasn’t anything textbook about Walker High’s finish to its first game in its annual Walker Christmas Challenge, but that’s not to suggest there wasn’t a lesson learned in a 74-70 victory Thursday over Jehovah-Jireh.
The Wildcats, which finally made their home debut 13 games into the season, appeared to be on the verge of running away in the final two minutes of play, establishing an 11-point lead on a slam dunk from Brian Thomas.
The game’s final 1 minute, 46 seconds hardly went according to plan for Walker, which had to withstand a final charge from Jehovah-Jireh before being able to exhale going into Friday’s second game against Covington at 6:30 p.m.
“It seemed every time we started to do better my guys started to relax a little,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “We talked about not being able to relax and I didn’t like the way we handled the clock late in the game.
“We’re up 11 with a 1 ½ to go and we win by four,” Schiro said. “There’s no excuse for that. We need to spread that out, extend that lead. Don’t try to throw passes that are not a sure layup. We had turnovers. We want to get layups and free throws.”
Walker (10-3) built its largest lead since the early stages of third quarter when Donald Butler Jr. patiently found Thomas moving toward the goal, resulting in a slam dunk when the Wildcats’ first option on the inbounds play – Jalen Cook – was covered going toward the corner for a potential 3-point attempt.
The Wildcats has turned back several runs from Jehovah-Jireh which drew as close as 52-50 with 7:24 to play on a 3-pointer from leading scorer John-Paul Ricks.
The Warriors closed to within 56-55 at the 5:50 mark on a reverse layup from Brandon Horton, but the Wildcats displayed their poise each time in answering, opening a 15-5 run over the next four minutes.
It didn’t hurt that Walker had Cook back on the floor, who left with his third foul and the Wildcats leading 48-45 with 1:35 left in the third quarter. He returned with 6:19 to play, the first time Jehovah-Jireh cut the deficit to one point.
Warren Young Jr. triggered his team’s surge with an offensive follow shot, while Cook scored seven of his team-high 24 points and Thomas added four more, including the dunk.
Butler’s 17 points provided his team with a third double-digit for Walker which shot 48.3% (28 of 58). However, the Wildcats committed 12 of their 18 turnovers in the second half, including five in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve got to get better on defense, communicate and work as one on defense,” Thomas said. “It’s just about getting better and when Jalen went out on offense, I knew someone had to step up and score.”
Following Thomas’ dunk, Jehovah-Jireh went on a 7-0 run that included a turnover the Warriors forced with its full-court pressure and Ricks, who scored 23 of his game-high 29 points in the second half, made it 71-67 with a 3-pointer with 42.2 seconds left.
Thomas broke the full-court pressure and scored on a driving layup and added a pair of free throws for a 74-68 lead with 11.5 seconds showing.
“We know that we made some mistakes at the end of the game,” Thomas said. “We could have kept the ball and expanded the lead, but instead they cut the lead down.”
Schiro expended a timeout just over a minute into the game when Jehovah-Jireh made three of its first four shots and led 6-4 after Horton’s fastbreak layup.
“I felt like we came out a little sluggish and not with a lot of energy,” Schiro said. “At times we did a little better.”
That sparked a 9-0 run from Walker which led 13-6 on a drive from Kedric Brown, sending the Wildcats to a 19-13 lead after the opening quarter with Thomas closing with a second-chance basket.
Thomas and Butler scored 11 points apiece in the first half when Cook heated up to start the second half, scoring his team’s first five points and Brown added a driving layup to make it 41-26 two minutes into the quarter – the Wildcats biggest lead of the game.
Jehovah-Jireh, which shot 41% and committed only 11 turnovers, responded with eight straight points and a run that reached 10-2. The Warriors got within 42-35 at the 3:10 mark and eventually 50-47 after the third quarter when a pull-up jumper from Ricks was part of an impressive stretch for the sophomore guard that included scoring 11 consecutive points for his team.
“They’ve got some good players and they’re not going to lay down and quit, ever, no matter what the score is, and they didn’t in this game,” Schiro said. “It’s a teaching tool. We won the game; it was ugly. Our defensive intensity and effort weren’t as good as we wanted them to be.
“We pride our program on playing good defense and I don’t think we did that,” Schiro said. “We have to handle the late-game situations and clock better. We won the game. We can get out of with a win and try and correct these things as we move forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.