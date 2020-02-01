ALBANY – Albany got behind early in Friday’s game against Loranger and never recovered.
The Wolves used a strong first quarter to cruise to a 66-30 win in District 8-3A action at Albany.
“We didn’t bring any intensity tonight from the tip,” Albany coach Chris Carter said after his team dropped its 11th straight game in falling to 7-19 overall and 0-5 in league play. “It was a snowball effect. We needed to start quick. I always tell them the first three minutes of the game and the first three minutes of the second half is usually the telling story who’s going to win, and they won both of those. They just had too much athleticism for us. They killed us on the boards.”
Loranger opened the game on an 18-4 run that ended on Trey Yelverton’s bucket, but the Wolves went into the second quarter ahead 23-6.
The Hornets got consecutive baskets from Brock Pregeant and Jamarcus Williams to get within 27-10, but Loranger’s Ethan Gibbs scored eight points in a 10-3 run to close out the first half, putting the Wolves ahead 37-13 at halftime.
Pregeant’s jumper to open the third quarter accounted for the Hornets’ lone basket of the period as the Wolves opened a 50-15 lead going into the fourth.
“We just never did get that run tonight,” Carter said. “It was just a long night for us.”
Pregeant finished with six points as the Hornets didn’t have a player score in double figures.
Five players scored in the fourth quarter for the Hornets, led by Destin Gentry with five points, while Caleb Puma added four of his seven points.
“Credit Loranger,” Carter said. “They ran a diamond-and-one. They hugged Caleb Puma all night, held him to seven points. He’s averaging the 18-20 in district. Trey’s averaging the same in district, and I think they had 11 combined. Credit Loranger, their defense was phenomenal, and when they got out it transition, they made us pay.”
Four players scored in double figures for the Wolves – Travis Jones with 13, Gibbs with 12, Jaheim Johnson with 11 and Courtney Alexander with 10. The Wolves connected on seven 3-pointers.
“I’ve been telling them the season’s not defined by the wins and losses, it’s defined by heart,” Carter said. “That’s minimum you’ve got to give tonight, but we didn’t even give that. All they’ve got to do is have a good practice Monday and maybe have a chance to upset Hannan on Tuesday, but it’s a tough mountain to climb, and we can’t play like we played at all tonight, for sure – just got to get better, and those young guys have to step up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.