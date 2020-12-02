Albany vs French Settlement Boys J.J Doherty
Albany's J.J. Doherty scores early in the game against French Settlement last season. Doherty had 20 points in a season-opening loss to Mandeville.

 Renee Glascock | The News

The Albany basketball team dropped a 62-36 decision to Mandeville in its season opener Tuesday.

J.J. Doherty had a game-high 20 points to lead the Hornets.

Albany returns to action Thursday at Hammond at 6 p.m. and at Covington at 6 p.m. Friday.

