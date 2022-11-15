Brandon Wagner knows he has to hit the ground running, and that’s just fine with him.
Albany principal Sammie Lacara announced Wagner the new coach of the school’s boys basketball program, and he was set to meet with the team Tuesday.
“I’m elated,” Wagner said. “I’m just really ready to get into the process of just getting to know the kids, getting to understand the atmosphere and the culture of the Albany High Hornets.”
“I just truly believe that God is intentional, and I just feel like it was God move,” Wagner continued. “It was time, and I’ve been ready. I’ve been really chipping at the bit for an opportunity such as this, and I’m just really ready to just get into the process of becoming better every single day, maximizing each and every kid every day.”
Lacara said that’s what won him over in talking with Wagner.
“That was something that he was very big on,” he said. “He continued to bring that into his interview, and you could tell that it’s something he believes in – not just the physical abilities, but the mental abilities and just in general making a well-rounded young man, which is something that we were very big on when it comes to our coaches.”
“You want to get it right, but you want to do it as quickly as possible for the program’s sake,” Lacara continued. “I think we kind of hit on both of those. We had a timeframe. It was a short window, but I do feel like we got it right as well just because of everything I feel like he’s going to bring to the table.”
Wagner takes over for John Hii, who resigned last week for personal reasons without coaching a game for the Hornets.
As a former athlete at Amite, Wagner isn’t a stranger to the Albany program. He was an assistant coach on the Amite football staff this past season.
“They’ve always been very, very competitive, and I know one thing about them – they’re going to play hard and they’re going to give everything they’ve got,” he said.
He said he got a chance to see the Hornets in action in last week’s jamboree.
“I saw the pieces that were there,” he said. “I just know that once we get into the process, I have to make sure that each and every kid has his own personal plan of action as to how they’re going to get better, how they’re going to improve, because each one is different. Each one needs different things that we have to pay more attention to.”
Wagner, who graduated from Mississippi Valley State and spent two seasons there as the team’s defensive backs coach, also serving as the strength and conditioning coach his second year there. He said he wants to get the Hornets started on a lifting program after watching the team play.
“That was the first thing that I noticed – that we have to get into this weight room,” he said. “It’s not lifting a lot, but it’s being consistent in developing ourselves. That weight room really gives you this confidence that you can’t get otherwise.”
Wagner said once he gets to know his team a bit more, he’ll be able to formulate a scheme and style of play.
“I believe a good coach adapts to his personnel,” he said.
“I’m really just trying to maximize each and every kid and get them to understand what winning really looks like,” Wagner continued. “Most kids, they say they want to win, but most don’t really understand what it looks like. We’re going to just focus on becoming better each and every day – at least one percent better each and every single day. That’s my goal. That’s my mentality – to make sure we (have) maxed out effort, because that’s one thing that we can control is our effort. Once I can get them to buy into maxing it out every day, becoming better every day, I just feel like that will take us to where we want to be.”
The Hornets’ first game of the season is Thursday at Fontainebleau.
“I’m not worried because I just believe in the process,” he said. “It’s going to be a process. Every day, we’re going to have to get better, and I believe once we get in there and get into the process, it’s going to take care of itself because it’s never failed me yet.”
Wagner was the head coach of the Hammond Junior High basketball team in 2014, leading the team to a 28-0 record.
“I just want the Albany community to know that I am truly elated for this opportunity, and I will promise them that they will get my all,” he said. “I’m just looking forward to the support and just maximizing each and every kid in every aspect of their life, and I’m ready to go.”
