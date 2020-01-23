ALBANY – When he started his high school career, Albany’s Caleb Puma might not have seemed like the guy to hit a career milestone like scoring 1,000 points, but he’s done just that.
“It was a big goal of mine since I was a little kid,” said, Puma, who reached the stanrds after scoring 32 points in an 80-37 win over Maurepas on Dec. 17, said. “I’ve always wanted to do something big like that for my family and for me just to prove to everyone else that I’m a lot better than what they see me as.”
For Albany coach Chris Carter, who’s coached Puma his entire high school career, said the milestone wasn’t a big surprise.
“He’s been a rock and a centerpiece of our program, now for this is his fourth year,” Carter said. “He’s probably started over 120 basketball games since his freshman year. He’s been that guy to never miss a practice, never miss a chance to come into open gym even if it’s optional during holidays, and he’s really worked hard. No one gave him a shot coming from junior high even to get playing time, much less be a starter for four years, and much less get 1,000 points. I think he’ll end up with around 1,300 (points) probably when it’s all said and done. That’s what he’s on pace for.”
Getting to the milestone wasn’t a given for Puma, but Carter said he saw something early on that set him apart, enabling him to get valuable experience early in his playing career.
“He’s got a little bit of basketball swagger, IQ, I guess, whatever you want to call it,” Carter said. “When I saw him in tryouts coming from eighth grade into his freshman year, I was like, ‘OK, I have Sean Sykes, who’s scoring 25-30 a game, and he’ll be somebody to alleviate a little pressure from Sean, who was a senior that year …”
Sykes graduated after Puma’s freshman year, and Damien McAlister was set to have a significant role in the offense but tore his ACL early in the season, changing the roles for Puma and Trey Yelverton, who are the only seniors on this season’s team.
“Caleb, his sophomore year, and Trey had to create more off the dribble,” Carter said. “They didn’t do as great of a job with it in their sophomore years as they did this year, but that little bit of experience their sophomore year allowed them to know, ‘Hey, we’re going to have to create a little bit more off the dribble, play small ball’ because last year, he became more of a catch-and-shoot guy with Damien, (who) was our high assist guy …”
It was during his sophomore season Puma said Carter told him he could have a shot at hitting 1,000 points.
“It meant a lot because I wanted to do it so bad, and I knew I was getting there and I kept chipping away at it, and I just knew if I would average so many points that I would be there,” Puma said.
Carter said that sophomore year, in which the Hornets had two wins, was a learning experience for Puma.
McAlister and center Tyler Quamme returned last season to help Puma and the Hornets get to the Class 3A playoffs.
“I think that little bit of break in his sophomore year, I just kind of trusted him and Trey those four years that I would knew that they would eventually get better, and you see that in some kids …,” Carter said.
This season hasn’t been the smoothest, either, with Yelverton serving a suspension earlier in the year and J.J. Doherty having left the team.
“It’s changed the way that we play,” Puma said of losing Doherty. “It’s changed the way that we have to work through things. We have to work a lot harder on the defensive end rebounding and blocking out. There’s no more inside game. We’re more of an outside driving in game.”
In the wake of those changes, Puma said he’s also accepted his role as one of the team’s leaders.
“I feel like if I’m doing my role, then the rest of the team won’t be doing as well,” Puma said. “As a leader of the team, I’ve got to make sure everyone else is doing their job, and I’ve also got to make sure I’m doing my big role as well.”
Carter praised Puma for taking on the role as a leader and evolving his role during his career.
“It becomes harder when you get a target on your back when the other team is like, ‘OK, we’ve got to guard their best shooter, or their best scorer’ or whatever it is,” Carter said. “Some games, I’ve seen him held scoreless through a quarter or a half, and he still finishes with 16. You’ve got to find a way – and I’ve told him this over the years – if the shot isn’t falling or they’re taking you out of your game by creating pressure on you off the ball or with the ball, then you have to find other ways to get yourself involved, whether it be offensive rebounds, creating steals on defense or attacking once you get it and try to get to the foul line.
“I think he’s done a whole lot better job of that this year attacking the rim, and especially with J.J. out, we have to attack the rim,” Carter continued. “If not, other teams are just going to man you up and just try to keep you from shooting. There’s only one good thing that can happen when you shoot a 3-pointer, and that’s make it. And there’s two things that can happen when you attack, you get fouled or score. I’ve been trying to preach that do him, and he’s definitely had to adjust his game through the season …”
Puma said he wasn’t focused on hitting the milestone against Maurepas.
“They told me I was very close,” Puma said. “I just wanted to play my game and not be so worried about scoring this many points. I just wanted to give it all I had.”
It’s one of the traits Carter pointed out in Puma, and the Hornets’ coach said he’s hoping Puma’s perseverance is something the younger players on this season’s team are paying attention to as it relates to the bigger picture of things.
“When it comes push to shove, he ain’t leaving, he ain’t quitting when things get tough,” Carter said. “Up 40, down 40, he’s the same old Caleb. He’s out there trying to win a basketball game. It’s a hard thing to do in this day and age when there’s social media and there’s a lot of expectations when the season starts, and then all of a sudden, things don’t go your way and there’s nothing you can really do about it individually but just try to do your best, and if everybody else took on those same characteristics, we would be better off.
"Caleb has by far exceeded a lot of peoples’ expectations," Carter said. "He stayed the course, and good things come to those that are patient, and I believe that you always reap what you sow. If he puts in the hard work, I think he’s not only going to be successful in basketball, but also in the game of life. That’s what it’s all about with these kids is getting them ready to become an adult.”
