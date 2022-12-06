Parish Tournament Boys- Albany vs Maurepas Prestin Vicknair, Tavorian Hart

Maurepas' Prestin Vicknair (3) works past Albany's Tavorian Hart (4) during Monday's game.

 Renee Glascock | The News

Albany used big runs in the first and third quarters to key a 60-36 win over Maurepas in the Livingston Parish Tournament on Monday at the Doyle Elementary Gym.

No. 8 Albany advances to play No. 1 Walker at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, while No. 9 Maurepas will meet the loser of Wednesday’s game between No. 4 Live Oak and No. 5 Holden at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

