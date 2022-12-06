Albany used big runs in the first and third quarters to key a 60-36 win over Maurepas in the Livingston Parish Tournament on Monday at the Doyle Elementary Gym.
No. 8 Albany advances to play No. 1 Walker at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, while No. 9 Maurepas will meet the loser of Wednesday’s game between No. 4 Live Oak and No. 5 Holden at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
In Monday’s boys opener at the parish tournament, Albany used a 14-2 run in the first quarter before Maurepas cut the lead to 26-17 at halftime.
The Hornets pulled away with a 19-6 burst in the third quarter.
Trenton Martin led Albany with 16 points, while Seth Hoffman-Olmo added 12.
Logan Guedry paced Maurepas with 15 points, including nine in the second quarter. John Rodriguez added eight points, and Nathan Pickrell added six.
2022 LIVINGSTON PARISH BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
No. 8 Albany 60, No. 9 Maurepas 36
No. 3 Denham Springs vs. No. 6 Doyle, 4:30 p.m.
No. 2 French Settlement vs. No. 7 Springfield, 7:30 p.m.
No. 4 Live Oak vs. No. 5 Holden, 4:30 p.m.
No. 1 Walker vs. Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Maurepas vs. Live Oak-Holden loser, 4:30 p.m.
Denham Springs-Doyle winner vs. Springfield-French Settlement winner, 7:30 p.m.
Denham Springs-Doyle loser vs. Springfield-French Settlement loser, 4:30 p.m.
Winner bracket game, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation final, 1:30 p.m.
Third-place game, 4:30 p.m.
Championship game, 7:30 p.m.
No. 8 Doyle 63, No. 9 Maurepas 14
No. 3 Denham Springs vs. No. 6 Springfield, 3 p.m.
No. 2 Albany vs. No. 7 Live Oak, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Holden vs. No. 5 French Settlement, 3 p.m.
No. 1 Walker vs. Doyle, 6 p.m.
Maurepas vs. Holden-French Settlement loser, 3 p.m.
Denham Springs-Springfield winner vs. Albany-Live Oak winner, 6 p.m.
Denham Springs-Springfield loser vs. Live Oak-Albany loser, 3 p.m.
Winner bracket game, 6 p.m.
Consolation championship, noon
Championship game, 6 p.m.
