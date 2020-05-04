When he came to Albany High as a freshman, Caleb Puma knew he’d have to put in some work if he wanted to earn playing time. He figures he’s going to have to do the same on the next level.
Puma, who was an honorable mention All-Parish selection as a senior, committed to play basketball at Centenary College late last week.
“As a freshman, I didn’t really think it could become a reality, and that’s what made me work so hard for everything that I did,” Puma said. “I knew I wanted to see myself doing it (playing in college) because this has always been a big dream of mine. As the years went on, I saw myself being more and more capable of it, but I never really thought it would happen.”
Puma got the attention of Centenary after Gents coach Jason Schmitz and his staff saw video of him playing. Puma visited the Shreveport campus a couple of months ago, got to talk with the coaches and watch a game.
“He said he had to meet me in person because he said I had a really good game …” Puma said. “I got to take a visit up there and we talked and then after that he set me up to be able to have a workout with them pretty soon after this quarantine is over.”
The Gents’ style of play drew Puma in because of its similarity to that of his travel ball team, the Titans, based in the Covington/Mandeville area.
“This travel ball team is pretty much what made me the player I am today, and I’ve always loved that program, and it reminded me so much of that team and the way the team played together,” Puma said. “It was a family, and they never skipped a beat. I loved that. It’s just the type of basketball that I’ve always loved playing.”
“It’s fast-paced,” Puma continued. “Whoever gets the ball, it’s not like a designated position. I can be a center, and I can grab the rebound and go. You have to know every position. You’ve got to be able to run the plays from each and every spot on the floor, or you’re not going to get the playing time that you should have.”
“The (Centenary) program, it grew on me, and I loved it,” Puma said. “I just really want to be able to be a part of that team.”
“Everything felt natural,” Puma said. “It felt like that was just where I was meant to go. I couldn’t just see myself at any other school after I was able to go there and see the team play and talk to the coach.”
As a senior, Puma averaged 17 points a game as the Hornets adapted to the losses of Damien McAlister and Tyler Quamme to graduation.
“I thought his junior and senior years, he made great strides – also grew a little bit, which helped him out a little bit. Hopefully he’s not done growing,” Albany coach Chris Carter said. “He had to create off transition and kind of run some set plays for them to get some looks this year. He’s a smart kid, and he’ll adapt to any program.”
Puma, who plans on majoring in business management, went over 1,000 points for his career at Albany during his senior season, and the Gents already have a role in mind for him.
“I’m basically going to be a point guard position, but he really saw that I can shoot really well, so he wants to use me as another shooter on the team because they’re kind of short on a couple of shooters,” Puma said. “I love it. That’s one position I’ll always love playing.”
Carter said that shouldn’t be a problem for Puma.
“He can definitely shoot,” Carter said. “He’s hit so many 3-pointers. I haven’t checked the record books, but I can tell you he’s hit a lot of 3-pointers in his four years here. Your ability to shoot can spread the floor and allow other players to work as well when you have a shooter that other teams have to respect on the outside.”
If Puma’s learned anything, though, it’s that nothing will be handed to him.
“I’ve always been able to make myself work for whatever I’ve had to earn,” Puma said. “I know that I can be good enough to be able to step out there and play with those guys. I’ve had the coach come up to me and tell me it might be something I have to work for, but I’m capable of it.”
