Edward Allison scored 31 points as French Settlement rallied for a 61-38 win over Glen Oaks to wrap up the French Settlement Classic on Saturday.
The Lions trailed 24-21 at halftime, but pulled away with a 19-8 run in the third quarter, with Draven Smith scoring 13 of his 21 points during the run.
Allison scored 15 points in the fourth quarter, including three of his five 3-pointers, to help the Lions ice the win.
French Settlement went 11-for-15 from the line.
