Edward Allison scored 36 points and French Settlement hit 15 3-pointers as a team in a 90-52 a District 10-2A win over Pope John Paul II at Gerald Keller Gym on Tuesday.
Draven Smith added 25 points with five treys, scoring 10 points in the first quarter as the Lions built a 25-12 lead.
FSHS led 44-23 at halftime, and Allison and Smith combined to score 17 points in the third quarter as the Lions extended the lead to 65-40 heading into the fourth quarter.
Allison, who hit seven treys, scored 12 points in the fourth quarter.
Will McMorris added 10 points for the Lions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.