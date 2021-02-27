Edward Allison scored 33 points and Draven Smith added 24, helping French Settlement pick up a 79-52 win over Mangham in a Class 2A bidistrict playoff game Friday at Gerald Keller Gym.
No. 13 French Settlement will travel to face No. 4 Doyle at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after Doyle defeated DeQuincy 102-76.
The Lions trailed 21-18 at the end of the first quarter as Smith scored 13 points.
From there, Allison began to take over, scoring 10 points in the second quarter as the Lions pulled ahead 40-26 at halftime.
Allison scored 11 in the third quarter as part of a run that pushed the lead to 66-35 heading into the fourth quarter.
Smith and Allison each had two 3-pointers for the Lions.
