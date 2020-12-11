Edward Allison sank a free throw with three seconds left to lift French Settlement to a 70-69 road win over West Feliciana on Thursday.
Allison, who finished with 27 points, scored seven of the Lions' eight points in overtime.
The Lions trailed 48-43 heading into the fourth quarter, but Will McMorris and Draven Smith each scored six points in the fourth quarter to help spark a 19-14 run to tie the score at 62-62 to force overtime.
French Settlement led 13-7 after the first quarter and 31-26 at halftime before the Saints used a 22-12 run in the third quarter to take the lead.
The Lions connected on 13 3-pointers in the game, with Boston Balfantz hitting six as part of a 20-point effort, including four in the second quarter. McMorris added 12 points on four 3-pointers, while Allison hit three treys.
