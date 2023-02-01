AHS vs Amite boys D'Ashley Donahue

Albany's D'Ashley Donahue (12) works up the court early against Amite Tuesday night.

ALBANY – The growth process continued for the Albany boys basketball team in its District 7-3A game against Amite.

The Hornets scored four total points in the second and third quarters as the Warriors pulled away for a 60-27 win Tuesday at Albany. At the same time, Albany coach Brandon Wagner was keeping in mind who is young team was up against.

AHS vs Amite boys Leon Hart

Albany's Leon Hart (3) prepares to shoot against Amite.

