ALBANY – The growth process continued for the Albany boys basketball team in its District 7-3A game against Amite.
The Hornets scored four total points in the second and third quarters as the Warriors pulled away for a 60-27 win Tuesday at Albany. At the same time, Albany coach Brandon Wagner was keeping in mind who is young team was up against.
“It’s Amite,” Wagner said after coaching against his alma mater. “They went to the state championship last year. They have elite athletes all over the court. They see these guys, super athletic, long, and get a little intimidated.”
The game was tied at 11-11 with roughly two minutes to play in the first quarter before the Warriors closed with a 7-2 burst to go ahead 18-13 heading into the second quarter.
“At this point, we’re frontrunners, so it’s like once we’re ahead, we’re good, but once we have some adversity, I’m trying to get them to understand that we’re overcompensating,” Wagner said. “We have to keep fighting, and right now with us being so young, when we hit some adversity, we don’t step forward to it and take it on straight ahead.”
Leon Hart had six points for the Hornets on a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter.
“We’re just young,” Wagner said. “We got a couple of blocked shots, and from that point on, I don’t know of we saw the rim again. I’m just trying to get them to understand to trust your work. Don’t look so much at the opponent. Focus on what you’ve done and how you’ve improved and trust the work that you’ve put in. You can count on it.”
Albany struggled from the field from there on, with the Warriors converting on Hornet turnovers and working the boards to pull ahead 26-13.
The Hornets got their lone basket of the second quarter on a putback by Luke Tynes at the buzzer, making the score 26-15 at halftime.
Amite went on a 14-0 run to start the third quarter, pushing the lead to 40-15 before Albany’s Jamarcus Jackson, who led the Hornets with eight points, got a basket.
Amite led 42-17 going into the fourth quarter, and Colton Courtney’s basket made the score 51-21 before the Warriors responded with a 5-0 burst pushing the lead to 56-21, triggering a running clock for the remainder of the game.
A 3-pointer by Tynes, who finished with five points, capped the scoring.
Albany’s Jesse Crain scored five points in the fourth quarter.
Eleven players scored for Amite.
Wagner is hopeful things will begin to change for the program once the team is able to hit the weight room in the offseason.
“We’re in the process,” he said. “But I promise you this – the team you’ll see next year will be a totally different team because of the process and moving forward into the process. Creating and establishing a culture takes time. There’s no easy ways around it. There’s no shortcuts to get it done. Every step counts brick by brick.”
“We’re going to keep working and getting better,” Wagner said. “This is just the beginning. The best is still yet to come. We’re staying true to the process, understanding that there’s not shortcuts. We’re taking our licks now, but our time is going to come.”
