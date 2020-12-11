A solid run in the fourth quarter helped Anacoco notch a 59-43 win over Doyle in the Anacoco Tournament on Friday.
Anacoco led 43-37 heading into the fourth quarter and outscored the Tigers 16-6 to ice the win.
Anacoco led 15-11 at the end of the first quarter as Shawn Riley scored 10 of his 24 points. Anancoco led 29-25 at halftime.
Logan Turner led Doyle with 15 points on five 3-pointers, while Hartland Litolff scored nine and Braden Keen eight.
