WATSON – Baker’s fast start had Live Oak playing catch-up the rest of the night.
The Buffaloes started the game on a 9-1 run helping key a 70-59 win over the Eagles on Wednesday at C.B. Wheat Gymnasium.
“Unfortunately, it took us a whole half to settle down,” Live Oak coach Tiras Magee said. “I thought we were playing too fast, and that’s a credit to them. They sped us up and we didn’t settle down. That’s on me. I have to do a better job of coaching and settling my guys down. It took us a while to get going, and that’s what hurt us. We definitely could play with this this team. I have no doubt in my mind about that, but we have to make winning plays, and part of winning plays is knowing when to settle down, when to push the ball and not turn the ball over as much as we did in the first half.”
“I really don’t think they’re a better team than we are, but they played better than we did (Wednesday) and made more winning plays than we did,” Magee continued, noting his team was coming off a 55-43 win over West Feliciana on Tuesday. “It was a fun game to be a part of. It was a fun game to coach in, but me as coach, I have to do a better job of getting my guys ready, getting ready to play. To be a good team, to be the team that I expect these guys to be, we have to play well night in and night out. We can’t play well one night and then take next night off and then go play well. We have to play well night in and night out, and that’s how you build a championship-caliber team.”
After Baker started on its quick surge to open the game, Live Oak got within 11-8, but Baker led 19-9 at the end of the quarter, capitalizing on Live Oak turnovers which came thanks to pressure defense.
“I told my guys at halftime it’s real unfortunate that we turned the ball over in diamond because that’s what we want teams to do – press us,” Magee said. “We work on breaking the press. As you noticed in the second half, we broke the press, and actually, we got back in the game because they stayed in a press and we were able break it and shoot layups. It was just real unfortunate that we were so careless with the ball and turning the ball over in that press in the first half.”
Live Oak closed the lead to 23-14 on a free throw by C.J. Davis, but Baker’s Tyler Brown and Jayden Neff hit 3-pointers during a run that stretched the lead to 30-18.
Baker hit five 3-pointers as Neff and Kaleb Huggins each scored 23 points. Davis led Live Oak with 19 points, while Justin Morris had 14 and TJ Magee 12.
The Eagles cut the lead to 30-21 on Davis’ 3-pointer, but the Buffaloes led 38-22 at the half, in part by limiting Live Oak to one shot on offense and capitalizing on defensive rebounds.
“They went to a 3-2 zone or a 1-2-2 zone and they did a good job,” Magee said. “We’d take one shot, they rebound the ball, and then they’re going the other way with it. That’s something I just spoke to my guys about as well in the dressing room. I can’t remember how many times we actually had an offensive rebound and kicked it out for a shot. I remember them, on one possession, they had three offensive rebounds, kicked it to the guy, and he hit a 3-point shot. That was something we talked about, and we’re going to have more of an effort on the offensive end rebounding the basketball.”
TJ Magee’s inside basket cut the lead to 40-28 early in the third quarter, but Baker’s Koiey Milton hit two 3-pointers and Jakary Rodgers another extending the lead to 49-28.
Baker led 53-35 going into the fourth quarter when Live Oak went into a full-court press to chip into the lead.
Consecutive layups from Morris and Baylor Wells off turnovers on the baseline cut the lead to 55-45 with 4:52 to play.
Baker, however, began to break the press and went ahead 59-45 on Rodgers’ layup. Free throws by Live Oak’s Morris cut the lead to 59-49 with 3:19 to play, but Baker quickly pushed the advantage to 65-50 on on Huggins’ layup.
“Teams that press normally don’t like to get pressed, but they did a good job of breaking the press,” Tiras Magee said. “A lot of credit to those guys. They played hard. They have some athletes on the floor that make plays. They get a lot of back tipping. We turned the ball over way more than what we should have. Hopefully we can just have a better game and just bounce back from that.”
Davis scored five points during a 9-5 burst by the Eagles to close out the game.
