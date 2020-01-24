DENHAM SPRINGS - After trailing by two points at halftime Denham Springs created just enough separation in the second half for a 58-53 non-district win Friday over Central.
The two teams will meet in Central Feb. 7 in their scheduled District 4-5A encounter.
Denham Springs rallied from a 31-29 halftime deficit with T.J. Magee scoring eight of his 11 points during that span.
The Yellow Jackets outscored the Wildcats 15-13 in the third quarter and 29-22 in the second half to gain the victory.
JaBarry Fortenberry scored 10 of his team-high 16 points in the first half with Elijah Gilmore scoring 15 points and Jordan Reams 13.
