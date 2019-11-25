LIVINGSTON – To say that Denham Springs and Holden basketball teams were a little out of their respective routines would have been an understatement.
One day into the Thanksgiving holiday week, both the Yellow Jackets and Rockets found themselves matched up in the opening game of Doyle High’s Tournament at 11:30 a.m.
Denham Springs, which dropped a season-opening game last Thursday to Parkview Baptist, was up for challenge both figuratively and literally, and rode a balanced scoring effort and an aggressive defensive effort to a 75-50 victory over Holden.
“We talked to the kids (Sunday) about getting some rest and being ready to go,” Denham Springs coach Kevin Caballero said. “Holden had to get up, too. It worked out good for us.”
JaBarry Fortenberry scored 12 of his team-high 20 points in the second half and was one four double-figure scorers for Denham Springs (1-1), which returns to action in Doyle’s Tournament for a second straight 11:30 a.m. game Tuesday with South Pike (Miss.).
Guard Jordan Reams scored 15 off the bench, point guard T.J. Magee 14, guard C.J. Johnson – the lone senior in the Yellow Jackets’ lineup – added 10 and Elijah Gilmore nine.
Denham Springs shot 51% (33 of 65) for the game, including 53% in the first half to establish a 41-28 halftime lead.
“As a whole offensively, if you would have asked me if we would have scored 75 points in the second game (of the year), I would have said that’s a lot,” Caballero said. “I was proud of them.”
Conversely, Holden, which faces Terrebonne at 2:30 on Tuesday, wasn’t particularly happy with its defensive effort.
“We’ve done a lot of scoring, but this team hasn’t stepped up and really stopped anybody outside of our homecoming game,” Holden coach Landon DuBois. “If we’re going to be a good team, we’ve got to be better on the defensive end of the floor.”
A pair of consecutive baskets from Fortenberry enabled Denham Springs to open a 19-14 lead and a 3-pointer from Reams at the buzzer made it 24-17 after the first quarter.
The Yellow Jackets quickly built a double-figure lead on back-to-back 3-pointers from Reams and Gilmore for a 32-19 lead at the 4:23 mark which reached 36-22 after a turnover resulted in a tip-in from Johnson.
Denham Springs forced Holden into 10 of its 21 turnovers in the first half and limited the Rockets to 33% shooting (8 of 24) – including just 1 of 10 from behind the arc.
Holden’s Dylan Gueldner led all scorers with 21 points, while Coley Courtney added nine.
“We knew they could shoot it a bit; they’ve scored some points and they’ve had a good year already,” Caballero said of Holden. “I felt like we had to extend the floor a bit and it started off for us early. That gave us a little confidence. I thought the kids rotated well after the jump and we did well.”
Denham Springs began the third quarter on a 10-1 run where Fortenberry came alive, including a three-point play after an assist from Reams.
Magee followed with a driving layin and an inside basket from Fortenberry made it 53-31, capping a stretch of five straight made field goals for the Jackets to start the second half.
“Credit to Denham, coach Cab did a great job with them,” DuBois said. “We weren’t able to force them into any mistakes. They stayed cool, calm and collected. That was essentially the difference in the game. They were able to pressure us and force us into some uncharacteristic mistakes from our guards.”
A 7-0 run to open the fourth quarter, capped by Gilmore’s two free throws with 4:59 remaining, gave the Jackets their biggest lead (72-46) of the game.
“I thought we were a little timid against Parkview (59-48 loss), but I thought we came out against a good Holden team that’s played six games,” Caballero said. “We figured it would be a challenge and it was.”
South Pike (Miss.) 52, Live Oak 49
Live Oak got a good look at a potential tying 3-point shot from Amar Pink, but had to settle for a three-point setback instead.
The Eagles (0-2) led 26-21 at halftime, were outscored 17-11 in the third quarter and trailed 38-37 after three quarters.
Live Oak began losing the battle of attrition when leading scorer Lawrence Pierre exited the game in the third quarter with 23 points following a shoulder injury. The Eagles also lost the services of point guard Darian Ricard (12 points) who suffered a twisted ankle after scoring seven points in the fourth quarter and wasn't able to return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.