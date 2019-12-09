DENHAM SPRINGS - Senior C.J. Johnson scored 17 points and sophomores JaBarry Fortenberry and T.J. Magee added 14 and 13 points, respectively, to lead Denham Springs to a 62-54 victory Monday over Livonia.
The Yellow Jackets (3-5) stopped a three-game losing streak heading into their opening-round matchup with Holden at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Livingston Parish basketball tournament.
Denham Springs trailed Livonia 28-26 at halftime, but responded to outscore the Wildcats 20-14 in the third quarter and 16-12 in the final quarter.
