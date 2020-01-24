FRENCH SETTLEMENT – In order to get to where it wants to be at the end of the season, Daniel Kennedy knew his Doyle basketball team would have to steal some district wins on the road.
On Friday night, the Tigers did just that.
John Barrios scored a career-high 31 points, helping Doyle to a 79-56 win over French Settlement at Gerald Keller Gymnasium.
“I’m happy obviously, to get a win at any point in time, especially on the road, but I told our guys as we’re nearing the back end of our season, our goal is to really not worry about who we’re playing so to speak, but are we getting closer to playing our best?,” Kennedy asked after his team moved to 17-5 and 3-1. “No matter what sport we’re talking about, what level – high school, college, professional -- it’s the team that’s playing the best at the end of the year that has the better shot. My challenge to those guys after the game when I talked to them was, hey, I didn’t feel like we played our best tonight. Every practice and every game here on out, we want to be taking a step forward to playing our best so that when we get to the playoffs we are as close to peaking as possible.”
French Settlement coach Jake Bourgeois said he knew what was coming against Doyle.
“John had (21) at half,” he said after his team dropped to 12-10 overall and 1-3 in district. “They just started feeding him in the second quarter … and we couldn’t stop them. They’re a very good team. Coach Kennedy does a great job with them. Everybody knows that. They’re very fundamentally sound. They do all the right plays. We’d try to go to a zone, but they’ve got too many shooters. When you’ve got a big like John, and you’ve got shooters (who) just space around the 3-point line, it’s hard to go to a zone, because they just kick it in, kick out and get wide open shots.”
The game was tied at 12-12 to end the first quarter before the Lions grabbed an 18-13 lead on Draven Smith’s layup.
“I thought at the start of the game, French Settlement really played tough,” Kennedy said. “They kind of dictated the tempo to us instead of us dictating it to them. I thought in the first quarter, we did poor job of getting the ball inside to John, as well as defensively. I was not pleased with our effort defensively in the first half at all.”
From there, Barrios scored four points in a 6-0 burst that was capped on Andrew Yuratich’s basket, giving the Tigers a 19-18 lead. The lead changed hands twice more, and Thomas Hodges’ 3-pointer put the Tigers ahead 26-22.
French Settlement got within 26-24 on Gannon Allison’s basket, but Barrios took over, scoring eight straight points on inside buckets, giving the Tigers a 34-24 lead at halftime.
“It feels great knowing that I can help my team out and do that,” Barrios said after scoring 17 points in the second quarter. “I think we were down, and it really helped us a lot, so I’m pretty proud about that – helping the team.”
Barrios’ run coincided with the departure of FSHS center Cedric Witkowski, who went to the bench with two fouls.
Hodges’ putback extended the lead to 36-24 to open the third quarter, but Witkowski responded with an alley-oop dunk.
Hodges finished with 12 points, while Yuratich had 10
Doyle’s Braden Keen scored 11 of his 13 points in the third quarter, with his three-point play giving the Tigers a 44-34 lead.
“We play better when we play fast. A lot of guys are better in open space, and he is really, really quick, and any time we can get him with the ball in his hands in open space, good things usually happen for us,” Kennedy said of Keen.
FSHS got within 44-36 on Jonas LeBourgeois’ putback, but after pulling down a defensive rebound, LeBourgeois injured his knee on a drive to the basket with 3:35 to play in the third quarter and didn’t return to the game.
Both coaches agreed LeBourgeois’ exit was the turning point of the game.
“Once he comes out, we’re a totally different team,” Bourgeois said. “We go from having a senior leader, ball handler on the floor with Edward (Allison) … that gives us two. Once he comes out, we go to a freshman and sophomore. They have tremendous capabilities and they have tremendous potential, but they’re not quite there to handle a huge environment like this, a game like this. This gym was the most packed I’ve seen in a long time. Whenever he came out, they just started pressing us and got after us.”
“(He’s) one of their better guards, and then we’re able to press and kind of get the tempo where we wanted,” Kennedy said.
LeBourgeois finished with 10 points, while Witkowski and Smith each had eight.
Gannon Allison’s free throw cut the lead to 44-37, but Keen’s steal and layup capped an 11-3 run to close out the quarter, giving the Tigers a 55-40 lead.
Edward Allison finished with 25 points for the Lions, 19 of which came in the second half.
“I think he did a great job of stepping up, and I think our other guys did a pretty decent job stepping up in the fourth quarter trying to handle their press,” Bourgeois said. “We had some careless turnovers which led to them extending the lead, but I feel like he gave us energy when we needed it. He had a few threes. He definitely kept us there for a while, but then they just kind of wore us down and took over.”
The Tigers extended the lead to 76-54 on Yuratich’s three-point play with 2:16 to play and both coaches went to their benches.
