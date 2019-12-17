LIVINGSTON – Heading into the season, Doyle basketball coach Daniel Kennedy figured John Barrios would have a say in how some of the Tigers’ games would wind up.
One of those games came Tuesday night.
Barrios, who had 29 points, pulled down a key rebound in overtime then hit two free throws, keying a 7-for-8 effort from the line by the Tigers over the final 47.3 seconds in a 78-70 win over St. Helena Central at the Doyle Elementary gym.
“I’m very proud of the last two games of the effort that our kids have played with,” Kennedy said after the Tigers won their second straight overtime game. “We have a lot to get better at. We turn it over a lot. We missed a lot of easy shots, and we got hurt on the boards. They’re really athletic and bigger, and they hurt us on getting offensive rebounds, so we have to get better at those things, but I was proud of how hard that our kids played the last two games. It really showed a toughness out of them that I’ve been questioning for them for quite some time … Hopefully this can spark us to get over that hump.”
Doyle (7-3) had a chance to win the game in regulation with the score tied at 65-65 after the Hawks hit a pair of free throws with a minute left.
The Tigers moved the ball around while working the clock, and Kennedy called timeout with 10.8 seconds.
Coming out of the timeout, Andrew Yuratich was fouled with 4.8 seconds when the Hawks’ Devan Hopkins went for a steal.
“I had a play set up to try to get the ball inside to John, because we wanted him to score or get fouled, hopefully, because he’s obviously a good free-throw shooter as well, but they fouled before we could get that attempt,” Kennedy said.
Yuratich, who sank the game-winner in a 54-52 overtime win over Live Oak in the third-place game of the Livingston Parish Tournament, missed both free throws, and a St. Helena shot missed as well, sending the game to overtime.
With the game tied at 67-67, Thomas Hodges’ basket put the Tigers ahead for good, and Yuratich’s inside basket extended the lead to 71-68.
The Hawks missed a shot, and Barrios came down with rebound, was fouled and connected on two free throws for a 73-68 lead.
“I just tried to take a deep breath, remain calm, and I knew it was going to spark us because we’ve been working on free throws,” Barrios said after the Tigers went 23-for-30 from the line. “I haven’t been shooting it very well, so tonight really helped me out – get my confidence back at the free-throw line.”
Braden Keen went 3-for-4 at the line and Barrios hit a pair of free throws with 12.9 seconds left during a 5-2 burst to close out the game.
“He played well – not just down the stretch,” Kennedy said of Barrios. “He dominated the boards for us and gave us a presence on both ends of the floor. We’re small guards except for him. He is such an anchor and important for our team.”
Doyle led 25-24 at halftime and pulled ahead 32-24 on Hodges’ transition layup, but the Hawks hit a pair of 3-pointers during an 8-0 run to tie the game at 32-32.
St. Helena connected on eight 3-pointers in the game.
From there, there were two ties and three lead changes before Logan Turner scored five straight points for a 41-36 Doyle lead. Turner’s 3-pointer moved the lead to 47-41 heading into the fourth quarter.
Turner had 17 points, including three 3-pointers
Hodges’ inside bucket extended the lead to 52-45 before the Hawks chipped away, cutting the lead to one three times and tying it up three times, the last at 65-65.
Barrios had eight points in the first quarter and 12 in the first half, and the Tigers led 13-12 to end the first quarter.
The Hawks had four players in double figures, but Kennedy praised Keen’s effort in guarding Hopkins, who had seven points.
“I was really proud of our team, but also especially him (Keen) to be able to guard that talented guy very well,” Kennedy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.