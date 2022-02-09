FRENCH SETTLEMENT – There’s a little something different about the French Settlement boys basketball team this season, and it’s all about the bench.
It was on display in Tuesday’s District 10-2A game between the Lions and Springfield after FSHS’s Edward Allison and Draven Smith each collected two fouls in the first quarter.
But with their two best players on the bench, the Lions didn’t miss a beat, eventually building a double-digit lead before holding off a Bulldog rally in a 64-52 win at Gerald C. Keller Gym.
“I think that might be the biggest difference between last year’s team and this one … is the that I’m very comfortable going 8-9 deep when we need to,” FSHS coach Jake Bourgeois said after his team improved to 25-5 and 2-1 and is at No. 5 in the Class 2A power rankings by geauxpreps.com. “Last year’s team, while we were pretty good, I didn’t feel that comfortable with them coming off because last year, I felt we had six. That’s a big difference whenever you can go out and play aggressive and get after people and not be afraid to have guys in foul trouble.”
Springfield coach Billy Dreher lamented his team’s missed opportunity with Allison and Smith on the bench.
“We got everybody in foul trouble we wanted, and we couldn’t score in the first half, and then their role players came in and held their own and actually outscored us in the second quarter,” he said after his team fell to 18-7 and 2-2 with its second straight loss. “That kind of killed us where we’re hoping to make that run when they’ve got people on the bench. They’ve got more depth than we do. I didn’t feel like we really got tired at all. It was just the fact of a bad second quarter (and) we got in the hole too deep to get out of.”
Smith picked up his second foul and went to the bench with 3:40 to play in the first quarter with the Lions lead 4-2.
Springfield, which is No. 15 in the Class 2A power rankings, scratched to a 5-4 lead before Maxwell Allison hit a pair of 3-pointers during an 8-0 run that put FSHS ahead 12-5 at the end of the first quarter after Edward Allison went to the bench with second foul with 5.1 seconds to play.
“It’s just like practice,” Maxwell Allison, Edward Allison’s brother, said after finishing with 11 points. “We do five-on-five, and I’m under squad, the second team, so I’m just used to stepping up and kind of being a leader. Last night, I was watching Edward’s clips from sophomore year, and I saw them, and I just realized I’ve got to step it up, and I’ve got to play.”
“If we’re in the game, it’s because coach trusts us to make a play, so we’re there for a reason,” Maxwell Allison continued.
The Bulldogs got within 12-7 on Amir Chaney’s basket, but Talan Bantaa’s 3-pointer keyed a run that extended the lead to 27-12 and ended on Casey Melancon’s trey. Melancon had two 3-pointers during the burst.
“We played really good as a second unit,” Bourgeois said. “The ball had a lot of energy. It moved around pretty well, and we just hit our open shots. On the defensive end, we got after it, flew around and stops when it mattered.”
Kobe Dykes’ basket cut the lead to 27-16 before Maxwell Allison hit a basket, Will McMorris connected on a 3-pointer and Maxwell Allison converted a three-point play, putting the Lions ahead 35-16 at halftime.
“Without them, we wouldn’t have won that game, and without them, I wouldn’t have scored, because I know I’m not the greatest ball handler,” McMorris said of the Lions’ bench. McMorris was the Lions’ leader on the floor with Smith and Edward Allison out, finishing with 11 points.
Smith and Edward Allison returned to the lineup to start the second half, and the teams went basket-for-basket, with Dykes cutting the lead to 40-20.
Edward Allison’s bucket keyed a 6-0 burst which made the score 46-20. He picked up his third foul with 3:05 to play in the quarter.
A layup by Dykes sparked a run that cut the lead to 52-37 going into the fourth quarter, ending on consecutive baskets by Owen Hodges, who finished with 11 points.
Chaney’s 3-pointer to start the fourth-quarter scoring began a run that got the Bulldogs with 54-45, and Dykes’ steal and layup cut the lead to 58-50.
“We didn’t really change too much in terms of our defensive style, Dreher said of the Bulldogs’ comeback. “Sometimes too, a team will get the lead and they’re trying not to shoot or take better shots, and they slow it down sometimes maybe too much and we’re on the attack mode. (We) got a couple turnovers, they missed a couple shots, and we got on a little run.”
Chaney and Dykes each had 18 points to lead the Bulldogs.
“In Amir and Kobe, you’re not going to find too many duos running the point guard and running the big together,” Bourgeois said. “Kobe can play inside. He can play out. Amir does a great job of controlling their pace and controlling their tempo. You can’t trap him. He has great vision, and tonight he did a really good job scoring the ball.”
Smith, who finished with 16 points with 10 in the fourth quarter, hit an inside basket and Springfield missed some shots down the stretch that could have closed the lead. Edward Allison fouled out with 44.9 seconds left, and Chaney missed the front end of a one-and-one.
Smith had all of the points in a 4-2 burst to close out the game, including a dunk to cap the scoring.
“They definitely had me over there worrying,” Bourgeois said. “It (lead) went from 24 to 12 really quick. That’s just something that we’ve been trying to preach to our guys all year that we’ve got to get better at. We haven’t done even a decent job, I would say, all year of closing out games. When we have those leads, I feel when we get into those situations, we kind of get a little selfish …”
