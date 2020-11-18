Springfield used a big first half to spark a 58-42 win over Maurepas on the road Tuesday.
The Bulldogs led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter and extended the lead to 32-15 at halftime.
Chris Brown scored a game-high 24 points to lead Springfield, while Bradlyn McKay and Amir Chaney each scored nine points. Ten players scored for the Bulldogs.
Colby Penalber led Maurepas with 19 points, including four 3-pointers.
The Wolves hit nine 3-pointers in the game.
