Doyle used a big fourth quarter to pick up a 72-66 win over Opelousas Catholic in the Episcopal Tournament on Wednesday.
The Tigers trailed 49-40 heading into the fourth quarter but outscored Opelousas Catholic 29-17 to pick up the win.
Doyle, which hit 10 3-pointers in the game, got nine points from Braden Keen and eight from Abedn Kennedy in the fourth quarter. Keen finished with 16 points, while Kennedy had 11, including three 3-pointers.
Andrew Yuratich added 11 points, and Logan Turner scored 10.
Five players scored in double figures for Opelousas Catholic.
