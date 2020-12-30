Walker couldn't overcome a tough second quarter in a 72-54 loss to University High in the Episcopal Tournament on Wednesday.
University, which went 19-for-19 at the free throw line, led 16-14 after the first quarter but pulled away to take a 39-20 lead at halftime.
The Wildcats cut the lead to 53-39 going into the fourth quarter.
Warren Young Jr. led the Wildcats with 19 points, with 14 coming in the second half. Kedric Brown and Gavin Harris each had 11 points.
