St. Thomas Aquinas put together a 29-point third quarter to key a 62-51 win over Springfield on Tuesday at Springfield.
The Bulldogs led 25-17 at halftime before the Falcons put together their run to take a 46-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
Matt Grace led the Bulldogs with 19 points, including five 3-pointers, while Bam McKay and Tyler Ratcliff each scored 10 points.
Jaden Collura led STA with 22 points, while Cace Reed added 11 with nine in the third quarter.
