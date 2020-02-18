Four players scored in double figures, and Franklinton used a 32-point surge in the third quarter to push past French Settlement in boys basketball action Monday in Franklinton.
The Lions led 36-25 at halftime before the Demons used a 32-15 run in the third quarter to pull ahead.
Franklinton went 27-for-33 from the free-throw line and connected on seven 3-pointers.
French Settlement had five players in double figures while going 15-for-33 from the line with 27 turnovers.
Cedric Witkowski led the Lions with 25 points, Will McMorris had 17, including four 3-pointers, Edward Allison had 14, Draven Smith scored 12, and Brennan Boeneke added 10.
