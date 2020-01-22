ALBANY – It may be three games into the District 8-3A season, but the Albany boys basketball team is still trying to sort things out.
On Tuesday, Bogalusa didn’t do the Hornets any favors.
The Lumberjacks got rolling late in the second quarter and pulled away for a 70-56 win at Albany.
“We have been scrapping and playing hard for the most part,” Albany coach Chris Carter said after his team lost its eighth straight game. “We’re pretty much all guards out there, most of them young. We have two seniors, and then everybody else is freshmen and sophomores, and we have two freshmen that are starting right now, so it’s giving them some playing experience for sure. I wouldn’t say Bogalusa totally just blew us out. I think we kind of held our own a little bit. We obviously couldn’t get any crucial stops down the stretch.”
Albany (7-16, 0-3 in district) led 16-14 at the end of the first quarter on Trey Yelverton’s basket at the buzzer, and after two ties, the Hornets led 21-18 on Caleb Puma’s long 3-pointer. Puma finished with 12 points.
“We tried to hold the ball the last 30 seconds or minute to get the last shot of each quarter just to try to slow the ball game down,” Carter said. “Our guys are coming out prepared. It’s just a matter of can we withstand 32 minutes of the other team’s blows?”
From there, the Lumberjacks’ Karry Conerly hit a basket, keying a 10-0 run that put Bogalusa ahead 28-21.
Albany got within 30-25 on a pair of free throws by Puma before the Lumberjacks went into halftime with a 32-26 lead.
Yelverton’s 3-pointer cut the lead to 32-29, but Bogalusa worked the boards and took advantage of Albany turnovers, stretching the lead to 44-32 on Josh Taylor’s 3-pointer. Taylor finished with 20 points.
The Hornets took another hit when Elijah Peavoy injured his ankle with 1:29 to play in the third quarter and didn’t return to the game.
Bogalusa led 51-37 going into the fourth quarter on Javon Bickham’s 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“We’re going to have to work for everything that we get,” Carter said. “If we run the clock a minute, minute-and-a-half and even if we don’t score, we draw a couple of fouls, that’s a win for us because we’re eating away at the opponents’ bench. Every possession offensively and defensively is such a priority. You can’t give up 70 points and expect to win. You might win that 10 percent of the time, but we’ve got to get more stops on defense, and when we do get missed shots, we’ve got to try our best to get rebounds. Part of that’s a will to get the rebound, but part of that is it’s a long rebound or they’re more athletic or taller. All of that plays a part.”
The Lumberjacks got an inside basket to go ahead 55-37 before the Hornets made a charge, cutting the lead to 60-53 on Yelverton’s basket.
“Coach said screen and roll, so my guy kept helping, and I just took my man and finished,” Yelverton said after scoring 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter.
While Yelverton found is scoring touch in the fourth quarter, Puma was held scoreless in the second half.
“The (Bogalusa) coach told me … I was a good shooter, I was a good ball player, so his goal was to stop me from getting the ball and make other players score,” Puma said.
Brock Pregeant added 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, while Abram Puma added nine points with two 3-pointers.
Albany had a chance to get closer, but the Hornets were called for a travel after pulling down a defensive rebound. That enabled the Lumberjacks to go on an 8-0 run, effectively putting the game away.
“I thought we somewhat bounced back and started doing the attacking, the getting to the line, the hustle plays that kept us in the game from the get-go,” Carter said. “I was happy with our effort from that standpoint, and it didn’t become a 30-for-40 point blowout.”
The Hornets trailed 8-4 early in the game, but Caleb Puma scored seven points in the opening quarter, helping Albany pull ahead 14-11 on a pair of free throws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.