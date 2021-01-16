Broadmoor held off a Live Oak rally to edge the Eagles 54-53 at Broadmoor on Friday.
TJ Magee drove the lane but was stripped of the ball with seven seconds left to seal the win for Broadmoor, which led 38-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
Baylor Wells led Live Oak with 16 points, with 10 in the fourth quarter. Magee added 15 points with nine in the fourth quarter. Wells had three 3-pointers in the game.
CJ. Davis added eight points for the Eagles.
Broadmoor led 22-19 at halftime.
