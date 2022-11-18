Broadmoor rallied for a 57-47 win over Live Oak in boys basketball action Thursday at Live Oak.
The Eagles led 28-22 at halftime and 38-36 heading into the fourth quarter before Broadmoor pulled away with a 21-9 run in the fourth quarter.
Live Oak went 4-for-10 from the line and hit three 3-pointers.
Nate Casher led the Eagles with 16 points with two 3-pointers, Josiah Harrouch had 10 points, and Clayton Ray added nine with a 3-pointer.
Broadmoor hit five 3-pointers and went 12-for-17 from the line.
