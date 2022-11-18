LOHS Logo.png

Broadmoor rallied for a 57-47 win over Live Oak in boys basketball action Thursday at Live Oak.

The Eagles led 28-22 at halftime and 38-36 heading into the fourth quarter before Broadmoor pulled away with a 21-9 run in the fourth quarter.

