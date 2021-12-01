Kedric's Brown's late layup helped seal's Walker's 68-67 win over Catholic in the season opener for the Wildcats on the road Tuesday.
Walker trailed 41-34 at halftime but used a 16-8 run to pull ahead five0-49 going into the fourth quarter.
Brown had 20 points, with eight in the fourth quarter. Donald Butler led Walker with 27, 17 coming in the first half.
The Wildcats went 6-for-12 from the line.
LIVE OAK 60, FRANKLINTON 49
The Eagles moved to 3-0 on the season, grabbing a 30-21 halftime lead.
T.J. Magee finished with 23 points, going 7-for-10 from the line, while Tae Henyard added 13 points.
