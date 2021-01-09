Donald Butler scored 25 points, leading four players in double figures as Walker picked up a 76-47 win over Catholic at home on Friday.
The Wildcats led 17-14 after the first quarter and stretched the lead to 42-26 at halftime.
Walker led 56-38 heading into the fourth quarter when Butler scored 10 of his points and Jaylen Mitchell added eight of his 12 points.
Warren Young Jr. also had 12 points, while Kedric Brown added 10.
