WALKER - Sophomore Donald Butler Jr. scored a team-high 15 points and Walker turned a comfortable halftime lead into a route in a 68-36 win Friday over Covington in Walker's Christmas Challenge.
The Wildcats (10-3) complete play at 6:00 p.m. Saturday against Central Lafourche.
Walker built a 19-11 first-quarter lead into a 41-19 halftime cushion with Brian Thomas scored 11 of his 14 and Jalen Cook 12 of his 14 during the first half.
Warren Young Jr. added 12 for the Wildcats.
Walker went on a 17-1 run in the third quarter for a 58-20 cushion after three quarters.
