Donald Butler scored 21 points with 12 rebounds, leading Walker to a 52-47 win over Carencro on Tuesday.
Walker snapped a 36-36 tie, pulling away for the win with a 16-11 run in which Warren Young Jr. scored seven of his 14 points.
Gavin Harris added nine points for the Wildcats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.